The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce Sean Ferrell as the new Renewable Resources Staff Officer. Ferrell joins the GMUG from the Camino Real Ranger District of the Carson National Forest in Peñasco, New Mexico where he served as the District Ranger. Ferrell will replace former Staff Officer, Clay Speas who retired April 9.
Sean started his career in the Forest Service as a volunteer on the Tongass National Forest in Alaska monitoring salmon returns. For the next 18 years he worked on fish recovery on National Forests in Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington. Ferrell also served as the Natural Resource Staff Officer and Forest Partnerships program manager on the Deschutes National Forest in Bend, Oregon, where he launched an award-winning Children’s Forest and Friends group. Sean’s collaborative vision to reach over 30,000 children in central Oregon helped create the group which consisted of over 25 partners. The nonprofit group was successful in securing multiple funding opportunities and enabled smaller organizations to partner with the coalition and grow their base of operations. As a result, children learned about their local environment while learning a variety of trades, their parents received new outdoor equipment to explore nature with, outdoor meet up groups were established for new parents, children were given opportunities to grow native plants in greenhouses they managed and participate in restoration and an internship program was created that provided jobs for local youth and young adults. Overall, the group enhanced the social equity of the communities, created a stronger economic base, improved children’s wellness and empowered their youth to be future leaders for the environment.
In 2019, Sean spent four months on the GMUG serving as the Deputy Forest Supervisor. “I am honored to be returning to the GMUG and taking on this leadership position,” said Ferrell. “I look forward to working with our communities, partners, stakeholders and the GMUG family to manage the land for multiple use in such a phenomenal area. The Western Slope is a diverse melting pot of interests and resources and I’m grateful to help facilitate ideas that will ensure these resources are sustained for unborn generations. This is an extraordinary opportunity to give back to a place I love.”
“We are very excited to have Sean join the GMUG team again. Sean will be a great addition. His experience and passion for public lands is invaluable” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor.
Sean is a native of Colorado and a graduate of Fort Lewis College. During his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his wife Anne and their daughter, backpacking, hiking and being a part-time documentary filmmaker. Sean began his new role April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.