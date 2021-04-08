DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s resident fishing licenses are now accessible through myColorado™, the State of Colorado’s official mobile app™. Resident anglers will purchase their fishing licenses the same way they always have and receive a printed physical license, but now they will also have the option to display it within the myColorado app.
The myColorado app gives Colorado residents the ability to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver’s license or state identification (ID) card on their smartphone as proof of identity within the state. Now, resident anglers can use it to show they have a valid fishing license as well. The myColorado app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Visit myColorado.gov to learn more.
“We are excited to make it as easy as possible for Coloradans to show they’ve purchased their fishing licenses, allowing them to continue enjoying our state’s great outdoors,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Since my children are under 16, they can fish for free, but when I got my license a couple years ago I was surprised that there wasn’t an option to display my license on my phone. While a paper license still works for many people, it can be easy to forget at home, but many parents like me always have their phone on them. This new option meets Coloradans where they’re at, providing 21st century service.”
“Resident fishing license products are a great way for CPW to enter the digital arena with our licenses,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We’ll continue to explore options for making proof of holding a valid license or pass easier for our customers.”
Check out the myColorado FAQ document for more information about how to access your resident fishing license within the app Wallet. The specific fishing products anglers will see will include:
- Resident annual
- Resident youth annual
- Resident senior annual
- Resident 1-day
- Resident additional-day
- Resident senior low-income lifetime
- Resident disability lifetime
- Resident VA lifetime
- Resident first responder lifetime
- Extra rod stamp
Moving forward, CPW will explore adding new products to the myColorado mobile app, such as individual park passes, dog-off leash passes and some annual hunting licenses.
It’s time to go fish!
CPW reminds anglers that it's time to get ready for another season of fishing. Coloradans and non-resident visitors alike can purchase a 2021 annual fishing license online, at your local CPW office or at any of our hundreds ofauthorized sales agents statewide.
An annual 2021 license is valid from March 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. CPW provides a range of options for anglers including both the annual fishing license and one-day fishing licenses as well as educational opportunities for those new to angling.
One excellent resource is the CPW Fishing Report which is published bi-weekly. The CPW Fishing Report is available online, through the CPW Fishing app, and by subscribing to an email newsletter. The report provides the latest fishing news and events in Colorado, describes current fishing conditions across the state and issues a stocking report.
CPW stocks 90 million fish annually into Colorado’s waters to ensure quality angling opportunities. CPW does not receive general tax dollars and fishing license fees support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations.
Up-to-date regulations and pricing for annual, daily and multi-day licenses can be found in the 2021 Colorado Fishing Brochure (Spanish version). For individuals ages 18 through 64, a $10.40 Habitat Stamp is required with the first license purchase for the year. Youth under age 16 can fish for free and CPW provides opportunities throughout the season to learn how to fish.
Check out the myColorado digital fishing license media toolkit for answers to frequently asked questions, social media messages, and stock images and screenshots for this exciting new feature. To learn more about fishing in Colorado, including 37 angling locations within Colorado state parks, visit our website at cpw.state.co.us.
