A Colorado Parks and Wildlife poaching investigation led to a plea deal with a Grand Junction man who paid fines of $3,360.50 for willful destruction of wildlife, illegal take of three or more big game animals, and hunting with artificial light.
Dylan Zuber, 23, of Grand Junction was charged with 20 counts of wildlife violations, including willful destruction of wildlife and the illegal possession of three or more big game animals. Zuber pleaded guilty to one count each of willful destruction of wildlife, illegal possession of three or more big game animals and hunting with artificial light on July 26 in Mesa County Court.
A Mesa County judge sentenced Zuber to a four-year deferred judgement for the felony charge of willful destruction of wildlife, which includes a court ordered prohibition of hunting and possession of firearms as well as 50 hours of community service. Zuber’s conviction makes him eligible for suspension of all hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges in Colorado and the other 47 states in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. CPW’s suspension hearing examiner will determine the possible suspension at a later date.
As part of the adjudication of the criminal case, Zuber was ordered to donate $2,500 to Colorado Operation Game Thief and pay the $3,360.50 in fines and court costs.
In June of 2020, CPW Wildlife Officer Zac Chrisman received information from an anonymous party suggesting Zuber and a friend had poached a buck and doe mule deer on Piñon Mesa in Mesa County. On the same night, Zuber’s friend was in a fatal rollover vehicle accident.
In the following days, Officer Chrisman, with the help of other wildlife officers in Grand Junction, was able to locate the carcasses of a buck and doe mule deer in locations consistent with the anonymous party’s report. Over the course of the investigation, more illegal animals were discovered, and it became obvious that this was not the first time Zuber had killed wildlife illegally.
After a thorough investigation, wildlife officers filed the case with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.
“I would like to thank the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and dedication on this important case,” Chrisman said. “Poachers who steal wildlife from law-abiding citizens will not be tolerated.”
CPW is charged with managing all 960 species of wildlife in Colorado and will continue to hold violators accountable.
You can help stop poaching. If you see a poaching incident, report it. Poaching is a crime against you, your neighbor and everyone else who lives in or visits the state of Colorado. Call 1-877-COLO-OGT toll-free or Verizon cell phone users can simply dial #OGT. If you would prefer, you can email us at game.thief@state.co.us.
