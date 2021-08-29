Shawn Williams fired up with his chainsaw on April 13 ready to take down a tree to make room for a new parking lot at the Wonderland Nature School in Gunnison. He looked up to the tree and saw nothing except the eyes of a large owl as it swooped past his head.
“I saw these giant owl eyes. I thought, ‘Huh, that’s odd. Why did I just get buzzed by an owl?’” said Williams, who works for SAW Contracting LLC in Gunnison. “I grabbed the chainsaw again and looked up to this small hole in the branches of the tree, and there was this little white head looking down at us. All of a sudden, I realized we shouldn’t drop that tree.”
While paving crews worried about a potentially lengthy delay for the project, Williams, an experienced hunter and supporter of wildlife, knew great horned owls were protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and halted his tree-cutting crew’s work until he could get in contact with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Under the care of CPW for the next four months, the owls were successfully released Aug. 18 at Gunnison State Wildlife Area.
“There was no way we were cutting that tree down and killing those babies,” Williams said. “I had to call CPW and see what we could do, and the response time was amazing. The real heroes are the wildlife managers who came out from CPW.”
CPW District Wildlife Managers Clayton BonDurant and Chris Parmeter along with CPW Property Technicians Jeremiah Rummel and Brooke Vasquez were dispatched to the scene. BonDurant and Rummel climbed to the nest – a height BonDurant estimated at 35 to 40 feet – and lured the owlets out of the nest and into a sack.
“We were really appreciative of Shawn Williams and that company for doing the right thing and giving us a call,” BonDurant said. “We knew we had to act fast. There was this construction project going on and another one across the street looming in the future. We thought even if they waited to take down this tree, there was a chance the mom might abandon the nest before the owlets could fledge with all the work going on around that tree.”
Owls typically do not build their own nests but will adopt a suitable nest built by another bird. Great horned owl nests are sometimes able to be successfully relocated, and the mother will follow to the new location. But BonDurant said this nest could not be relocated because the only other nearby area with suitable trees also had a construction presence at the time.
BonDurant relayed the birds to Wildlife Officer Jeremey Gallegos, who took the owlets to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, which is operated by CPW. Facility manager Michael Sirochman takes in anywhere from 40 to 60 raptors per year and has a better than 90% success rate in returning orphaned raptors to the wild.
When the owlets reached the center, Sirochman first had to focus on feeding as he waited for them to get big enough to fly.
“When you get siblings like that and they are that young, you’re providing them with the nutrition mom would have along with shelter,” Sirochman said. “In the case of these owls, you can provide them chopped up mice in a bowl and they eat right out of it. As they get older, you can give them whole mice when they are capable of ripping and tearing it by themselves.”
The owlets started in a small cage. When they were about to fledge, they were moved to a larger aviary roughly 50-feet long where they could first take flight.
As soon as owls in the wild leave the nest, they learn how to hunt from their mothers through observation. Inside the facility, they must rely entirely on instinct.
Inside one of the 50-foot aviaries, Sirochman placed a 20-foot long, 10-foot wide containment area where live prey were placed for the owls to learn to hunt. The facility raises a small number of live mice for this purpose.
“They are pretty instinctual,” Sirochman said. “It’s kind of like a cat – they see a mouse and they chase it. We have to make sure birds can catch mice before they leave here, and they get that reward of having nice, fresh food. After eating frozen mice or rabbits that are thawed to room temperature, I am guessing a nice fresh mouse tastes better to an owl.”
Along with mice, great horned owls eat other birds and small mammals. They are known to attack prey animals as much as three times their weight. Their bodies can reach as large as two feet in length and have wingspans up to five feet across.
Once the owls were large enough and had a firm understanding that rodents were food and how to catch them, they were ready for release.
“When you get them out of the cage for the last time, put them in a kennel and know they are returning to a normal life in the wild, it’s a rewarding feeling,” Sirochman said.
When he first saw the owlets in April, BonDurant noticed one was smaller than the other two. When he picked them up from the rehabilitation facility, he was happy to see the runt had grown strong and was the same size as its siblings.
BonDurant and Vasquez took the owls to the Gunnison SWA and watched as each one successfully took flight back into a habitat where they thrive.
“This was really the best possible outcome for the birds and everyone involved,” BonDurant said. “To get them down from that tree, over to the rehab center to get growing and then to have them all take off and successfully fly away, it’s really good to see how it all happened.”
For Williams, hearing news of the successful release of the owls reminded him of why he loves wildlife and his community.
“We have a great community and a great set of wildlife officers working here in the Gunnison Valley,” Williams said. “I am really thankful for CPW being around doing the work they do for all of us.”
Great horned owls average a 13- to 15-year lifespan in the wild but can live into their 20s. For more information on great horned owls, go to https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/SpeciesProfiles.aspx
For more information on Gunnison State Wildlife Area, go to https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Maps/GunnisonSWA_geo.pdf.
