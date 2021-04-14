Gunnison, Colorado, April 14, 2021 — The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District has begun to close spring closure gates which are intended to protect the roads from resource damage and to reduce the need for additional maintenance. Roads closed for mud season restrictions are not open to the public for motorized travel until road conditions are dry.
The Gunnison Ranger District also has the following annual wildlife closures for big game and Gunnison sage-grouse protection:
• Almont Triangle (closed to all public uses Dec. 1 – May 15)
• Flat Top Mountain (closed to motorized travel Dec. 1 – June 15)
• Steers Gulch/Antelope (closed to motorized travel Jan. 1 – June 30).
As a reminder, when trails and roads are muddy or soft, please STAY OFF. Anytime visible ruts are being formed resource damage can be occurring. Ruts create channels where water flows, causing fine sediments to wash off the road and into aquatic habitat. Rutted out roads can also significantly increase maintenance costs.
Road/Gate status will be posted at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gmug/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5421602. For questions, please contact the Gunnison Ranger District at 970-641-0471.
