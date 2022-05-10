The next generation of young wildlife is being born. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is providing additional resources to assist with your media coverage on how to respect young wildlife this spring, so residents can help keep our wildlife wild.
The link below will open a folder containing:
- Online resources regarding Living with Wildlife, Spring Wildlife Adviceand how to Avoid Conflicts with Wildlife
- Materials and infographics on what to do when you see young wildlife
- Video and photos of young wildlife in the state
If you need additional information or to schedule an interview, please contact your regional Public Information Officer.
