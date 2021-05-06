The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests respectfully ask visitors to please assist us in protecting their natural resources by recreating responsibly. We are asking everyone to please stay off wet roads, respect road and area closures, know the current fire restrictions and be respectful and courteous to other campers.
· Please do not drive on muddy roads. When vehicles drive on soft roadbeds, they cause rutting and permanent damage that could lead to additional closures.
o Do not remove nature barriers on closed roads or enter closed areas.
Visitation to the GMUG is expected to be extremely high this year. There will be more demand for developed campsites, resulting in a limited number of available sites each weekend. Please do your part and know before you go.
· Campers who want to camp in non-reservable developed sites should plan-ahead and arrive early for their best chance at obtaining a site. Always have a PlanB—Have several camping options to choose from in case the first option is full.
· Pack It In and Pack It Out—Garbage facilities are limited. Do not pile trash next to trash bins, leave it in your campsite or burn it in your fire pit. Campground trash receptacles are intended for campground guests, only. Please take your garbage home with you for disposal, and always adhere to Leave No Trace Principles.
· Be respectful—Don’t crowd your neighbors, drive slow in campgrounds, pick up after your pet, follow quiet hours and don’t walk through other campsites.
· Do not leave your campfire unattended or abandoned. Make sure to use the drown, stir and feel method. Ensure your campfire is DEADOUT!
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/gmugor www.westslopefireinformation.com. Stay connected, like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF).
