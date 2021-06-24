Forest officials’ close certain roads and trails for public safety
The Ouray and Columbine Ranger Districts of the Uncompahgre and San Juan National Forests announce the beginning of the San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) powerline project over Red Mountain Pass. The purpose of the project is to clear vegetation along the powerline to prepare for line reconstruction. Closures will be instituted in the areas of operation for public health and safety. The closure area encompasses areas near the powerline where logging operations will be occurring, under helicopter flight paths, and helicopter landing areas. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be coordinating traffic control for these operations. Operations began June 21 for the first phase. The second and final phase will occur July 12 through approximately August 6.
Please expect intermittent closures and delays in the following areas: National Forest System roads (NFSR) #679 (Ophir Pass), #820 (Chattanooga Road), #822 (Bullion Road), #823 (Black Bear Road), #825 (US Basin), #878 (Engineer Pass), #895 (Greyhound Road) and National Forest System trails (NFST) #509 (Columbine Lake), #6120, #6153, #6156 (Ouray Perimeter Trail), #6196.1a (Ice Park Connector), #6241 (Bear Creek Trail), #6250 and #6260.
Please be aware, , due to helicopter activity, drones are not allowed in the area. If a drone were to collide with the helicopter, a serious, even fatal accident can occur. If you fly, we can’t. Keep your drone at home.
Forest Officials ask the public to know before you go. SMPA has established a public information website to alert travelers of road closures on Red Mountain Pass. Additional closure signs will be placed on National Forest System roads and trails. As operations progress, the website and signage will be updated. Travelers and forest visitors are asked to pay attention to the road and their fellow travelers. Follow all signs, be alert and avoid areas where heavy equipment is working.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, call (970) 874-6602, visit the GMUG forest website or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
For information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247-4874, visit the forest website or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
