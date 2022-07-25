Sportspersons from across Colorado are invited to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southwest Region virtual caucus meeting with Regional Manager Cory Chick and staff to hear updates regarding angling, hunting and other topics within the region.
The meeting will be conducted virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25. It will be streamed live via CPW’s statewide Facebook page.
“We always look forward to hearing from the public about wildlife issues,” Chick said. “As we look ahead to the upcoming statewide roundtable meeting and the hunting season, this is a good opportunity for us to hear from our two representatives on the statewide roundtable about issues facing our hunting and angling communities.”
The caucus will feature Mia Anstine and Roger Cesario, who represent the CPW Southwest Region caucus as delegates to the statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable.
Among the many topics, CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist John Alves will engage in a conversation regarding voluntary fishing closures.
“This will be a good opportunity for us to discuss why voluntary closures are an important tool for fishery management when water temperatures rise and create stress on fish,” Alves said.
Access and use of State Wildlife Areas will be discussed in a conversation led by Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta out of the Durango office.
Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond out of the Gunnison office will also present about a public survey being conducted to gauge hunter preference regarding the possibility of Game Management Unit 521 around Paonia moving to a limited archery season.
Other topics that will be discussed in the caucus include:
- Terrestrial update
- A roundtable discussion regarding hunter use of trail cameras on public lands
- Update on wolf reintroduction process
The full caucus agenda can be found on the CPW website.
INFO
What: CPW Southwest Region Sportsperson’s Caucus
When: 6 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022
Where: Streaming online on CPW’s Facebook page.
Info: Call 970-375-6708 for additional information or visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx
