Delta, Colorado, April 26, 2021 — Springtime is a beautiful time of year to get outdoors and visit the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests. The warm weather and melting snow are making travel routes more accessible. The GMUG encourages visitors to “Know Before You Go” and learn about the travel conditions and numerous opportunities available for exploration.
“Before you head out, know where you are going. Spring is a good time to remember we all have a responsibility to make conservation minded decisions when venturing out onto the Forest,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “With warm weather setting in, people are excited to get outdoors to enjoy their public lands, but it is important to respect seasonal closures. Seasonal closures are in effect to protect road and trail surfaces as well as provide a seasonal refuge for wildlife.”
It is important to understand the importance of observing seasonal closures. Critical wildlife areas have been designated as essential to the survival of wildlife. When people access closed areas, they cause animals using the area to become stressed or flee to new locations. This retreat requires animals to use energy they cannot spare. Further, it usually places them in areas less suitable for grazing and/or browsing, which can prevent them from gathering the energy they need to survive.
Until conditions are suitable for motorized travel, the Forest may have some temporary seasonal closures to prevent ruts and damage to roads and trails. The appearance of a wet road during the spring months can be deceiving to the eye. For roads that are open year-round, driving on soft road surfaces or where rutting has been observed should be avoided until drier conditions prevail. As the snow melts, runoff naturally chooses the path of least resistance, which is typically the ditch line on either side of Forest Service roads. When there is still snow in the ditches, the water tends to flow down the road instead. Forest Service roads are designed to handle the additional moisture during this time, although the water saturating into the roadway causes soft roadbeds.
Ongoing damage to roads can lead to a variety of negative outcomes including erosion, wildlife habitat damage and a loss of access due to travel becoming too hazardous or rehabilitation closures. Protecting the road until it is dry enough to prevent damage is a primary reason for gate closures during April and May. During these closures we monitor the roadway regularly to ensure the gates are closed for the minimum amount of time needed.
For information on current conditions and road closures visit the GMUG National Forests’ website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmug/home or call your local Forest Service office. Motor vehicle use maps are available for download at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/gmug/maps-pubs/
Be sure to let someone know where you are headed. Additionally, have a plan for all waste, as not all facilities are open. There may not be garbage services or restrooms available. Know the stay limits for the area you are visiting. Campsites can be occupied for no more than 14 consecutive days, then the site must be moved at least 3 miles away. Camping is also limited to 28 days in a 60-day period.
GMUG Forest offices remain closed to in person visitors to protect our public and employees alike. We are doing our best to maintain the highest level of service through virtual means. Please feel free to contact your local district office for the most up-to-date information.
For information on National Forest System lands call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests at 970-874-6600. Stay connected, visit the GMUG Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/gmug), like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF).
