Do you enjoy working with the public and protecting Colorado’s outdoors and wildlife? Join our team and apply for a job at Colorado Parks and Wildlife!
CPW is currently hiring new Park Rangers and District Wildlife Managers. Ideal candidates will be passionate about CPW’s important mission to perpetuate the wildlife resources of the state and provide quality parks and outdoor opportunities for all.
Applications for the positions are live now through Sept. 30.
Links to the written exam, writing prompt and background check materials will be sent to applicants shortly after the applications close. For those that score well on the written exams, online oral panels will be held from Oct. 24-26. Those that do well on oral panels will be asked to complete a polygraph exam and physical fitness test the week of Oct. 31. The final interviews will be held Nov. 9-10.
To assist applicants with the hiring process, CPW is hosting a Ranger and District Wildlife Manager Hiring Q&A Webinar on Sept. 14 at 6:30 pm. Interested attendees can register for the webinar online.
Applicants can also schedule a ride-along with a CPW Park Ranger or District Wildlife Officer by calling your local CPW office.
CPW Park Rangers wear many diverse hats, but their general duties are to provide public safety, natural resource protection and administrative management of parks. To learn more about the position, visit cpw.state.co.us/Jobs-Park-Ranger
District Wildlife Managers are wildlife professionals dedicated to law enforcement, customer service and wildlife management. To learn more about the position, visitcpw.state.co.us/Jobs-District-Wildlife-Manager
“Our agency is filled with people who describe their careers as a dream job because the work we do is so meaningful and we are dedicated to serving the lands, waters and wildlife of Colorado,” said Law Enforcement Training Manager Frank McGee. “Every day is different and filled with new and exciting opportunities that keep our landscapes healthy, our wildlife thriving and support the outdoor lifestyle we cherish.”
