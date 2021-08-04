If you live in a small town, you understand the importance of volunteerism. Civic clubs like the Rotary, Kiwanis, Elks, Lions and the local Grange are invaluable resources. These men and women devote their time to improving our community. Unfortunately, membership in these organizations has been on the decline since the mid-1970s. While there may be a wider variety of groups to choose from, many are business, church, or cause-related clubs and do not encourage cooperation between cross-cultural or politically misaligned members. The effects of the estrangement from the traditional organizations include increased political polarization within communities and a loss of cherished events and charitable endeavors.
Pick an organization, and the national numbers are telling. Rotary membership is down 20% in the past two decades, and the Masons are down 76%. This loss is particularly hard-felt in rural areas. Fraternal and auxiliary clubs traditionally have deep roots in their communities. They offer men and women of different classes and ideologies an opportunity to talk and cooperate as equals - something that professional associations do not do. They also provide opportunities for local leadership and thoughtful deliberation to take place. The decline of these clubs jeopardizes local communities and impacts the state of our civic condition as a nation.
Many of these organizations indicate that the problem is not so much in finding new members but in retaining their current ones. Some believe that the key to keeping members is through a complete reinvention of the organizations. Perhaps a place to start is with the definitions of community and tribe. Emerging generations of Americans now define community by their affinities (such as the gaming community, tech community, etc.), thereby limiting the scope of community. Digital Marketer Seth Godin argues that digital life has ended traditional communication within the communitiy at large and replaced it with an ancient human social unit, the tribe, defined as a group consisting of people who share several ideas and values.
Among the shared ideals of young people today is an emphasis on the value of time and the desire for less formal environments. Working parents find it hard to prioritize the time it takes to dress up to attend a time-consuming, after-hours meeting when it takes away from precious family time. Godin claims that what young adults want most is an opportunity to connect socially, but not in traditional settings. As they connect, they invite one another into their lives and introduce each other to friends, which becomes their tribe. Godin asserts that the service clubs that will thrive in the new era are those that build their tribes within their organization by restructuring their procedures and policy.
The loss of membership in these organizations represents a loss of civic engagement nationwide, and there will be ever-increasing consequences in local communities if an attempt to appeal to new generations is not made. Today potential members are constrained by lack of time and may not see the use in an overly formal organization whose prestige and vitality are in question. Reinvention is the answer, and it may mean eventually handing over the reins to an emerging generation to reinvent these clubs according to their own needs. Perhaps it’s not better to burn out – or to fade away – but to figure out how to pass the torch instead.
