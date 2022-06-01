Public spaces are used by young people as much as anyone else – perhaps more. However, too often small-town placemaking processes do not include youth between 12 and 25. Placemaking is defined as a collaborative, community-led approach to planning and management of places. The perceived act of loitering creates negative images of young people, but involving local youth in these processes can create investment in the community and promote ownership attitudes that bode well for both young people and their towns.
Parks are built with children and adults in mind, showcasing playgrounds with benches for parents or grandparents. Ballfields are usually the only structured spaces designed for adolescent youth. While many of today’s young people are extremely resourceful, they are usually left out of conversations, planning and implementing events. Engaging with young people sends a message that they are an essential part of the community, acknowledging they have much to offer.
It’s not always an easy task to engage young people. Some youth participation projects run by adults are just that – only run by adults. Participation happens when young people understand the project, are passionate and invested with a vision of the outcome. Letting them step in when they are ready and giving everyone a chance to speak is important. Turning them on and getting them to turn up can be a challenge. They aren’t going to go to town council meetings, so it’s necessary to think outside the box.
Not enough money in the coffers for a marketing consultant to draw in the youth? Get ahold of your local high school and host competitions for graphic design students to create your logo. Asking local businesses for in-kind support while trading advertising in your space is an excellent way to get locals on board with the project. Oftentimes, just putting the word out to the right kids can lead down a path involving local youth..
In Paonia, Jay Canode has involved several young skaters in the design phase of the newly proposed skate park. Artist Seth Weber busies a militia of young artists to assist with the creation of murals throughout Delta County. Involving young people in the placemaking process is good for everyone in the community – especially the young people. They learn communication skills and develop good relationships with adults. These kids are far more likely to stay in school and refrain from risky behavior. Most importantly, they will form a strong sense of ownership in their community.
