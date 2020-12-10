dcmh
Delta County Memorial Hospital’s (DCMH) 7th annual community Food Drive was a great success. Over 4,000 pounds of food and 1,007 dollars were donated by the healthcare workers at DCMH.
 
All of the food donations were distributed to the food banks located in Paonia, Hotchkiss, Cedaredge and Delta. Donations also went to the Abraham Connection, Tails and the Surface Creek animal shelters.
 
The DCMH Employee Food Drive has been a driving force in Delta County and is the largest food drive supporting the County’s food banks. This year’s food donations surpassed 2019’s donations by over 1,000 pounds.
 
Over the past seven years, DCMH has collected over 32,000 pounds of food and supplies and hopes to continue growing the number of food donations they bring in next year.
            
In conjunction with the DCMH community food drive, DCMH and the DCMH Foundation partnered together to hold their 2nd annual “It Starts at Home” (ISAH) Thanksgiving food drive from hospital employees to hospital employees. The food and money that was donated for ISAH provided Thanksgiving dinners to five DCMH employee families.
 
These small and large acts of kindness are what drives DCMH’s mission to provide compassionate care and show that one small deed can go a long way during the holiday season. 