Whether in a professional setting or during a simple backyard conversation between neighbors, the method of speech becomes an important framework for discussion between differing viewpoints. The tactics of dialogue versus those of debate live on opposite ends of the spectrum, and while both may have their value in certain settings, one is inherently more constructive if the end goal is to achieve a common understanding and to sway opinions. The “might makes right” strategies that drive debate are in direct contrast with the methods behind an exchange of dialogue. The following comparisons are taken from the online Global Campus of the United States Institute of Peace and may be helpful to keep in mind when conversations turn to confrontations.
Debate
Debate is oppositional: two sides opposing one another in an attempt to prove the other wrong.
Winning is the goal.
Debate affirms the participants own point of view.
Debate defends assumptions as truth.
Debate fosters a determination to be right.
Debate defends the challenge to prove at all cost.
Debate calls for investing wholeheartedly in one’s beliefs.
In debate, one searches for flaws and weaknesses in the other’s position.
Debate involves countering positions and often belittles or deprecates the other side.
Debate assumes that there is one right answer and someone has it.
Debate implies a conclusion.
Dialogue
Dialogue is collaborative: two sides working toward a common understanding.
Finding common ground is the goal.
Dialogue expands the possibility to change a participants point of view.
Dialogue reveals assumptions for re-evaluation.
Dialogue opens the possibility of reaching a better solution.
Dialogue opens the possibility of fault and an openness to change.
Dialogue calls for temporary suspending one’s beliefs.
In dialogue, one searches for strength in the other’s position.
Dialogue promotes concern for the other person and seeks to not alienate or offend.
Dialogue assumes many people may have an answer and together they can put them to a workable solution.
Dialogue remains open.
