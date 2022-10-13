The holidays often find us recounting our blessings and thinking about others who may be finding themselves in less fortunate circumstances. In an attempt to assist some families in need, the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce is, once again, hosting the Heartfelt Festival of Trees. The festival offers a chance to bid on a beautifully decorated Christmas Tree or wreath, while helping local families who may be struggling this season.
Several tastefully and cleverly decorated trees and wreaths are up for bid. The differently themed trees and their ornaments are each sponsored by a generous area business. One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales of trees are donated to families in need.
Trees and wreaths can be viewed online at app.galabid.com/heartfelt-festival beginning November 1. The trees will be on display at the Grove in Delta during the High Country Shopper’s Taste of the Holidays event on November 12, from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Brighten someone else’s holiday by purchasing a tastefully pre-decorated tree for your home.
If you are interested in donating a tree or sponsoring the Heartfelt Festival of Trees, the chamber can be reached at chamber@deltacolorado.org or by calling (970)874-8616,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.