Instead of making promises to better ourselves this year (which most of us will soon abandon), perhaps we should be devoting our resolutions to benefit our surroundings. Dedicating ourselves to the improvement of our community promotes positive change that is in our own best interest. Supporting local business and promoting kindness are simple and impactful resolutions that we can make. Moreover, there is considerably less guilt involved when these intentions are derailed by the demands of daily life, making it somehow easier to get back on track.
Simply deciding to get to know your neighbors is a great way to start the new year. Apart from the obvious benefits of always having a potential cup of sugar next door, expanding our understanding of, and empathy for, folks from other walks of life makes us more compassionate as human beings. Besides, when disasters both personal and neighborhood-wide strike, these are the people you want in your corner – and they will need you as well when the chips are down on their side of the fence. Exhibiting kindness is often contagious and that is one viral element we could never have enough of.
Probably the most important resolution we could we could make to impact our immediate world is to take advantage of local businesses and regularly support area restaurants. While it’s true that sometimes shopping at independently-owned stores can be more expensive than ordering online or filling your cart with bargains at the big box monsters, the trade-off is priceless. Here is you will get in return: real customer service and actual human interaction with local shop owners who also care about the town you share because they too are cogs in the community wheel.
As an advocate for the health of my own community, I am a strong supporter of the Shop Small philosophy and the promotion of kindness. I realize that I harp on the importance of these themes in almost every “Thoughts From the High Country” each month. While it may seem redundant, the sentiments bear repeating – especially at the beginning of a new year. Supporting local business is essential to the welfare of the small towns we know and love, and promoting kindness is returned tenfold. Besides, these are resolutions that are considerably easier than dieting. So, have a cookie, be kind, shop small and have a Happy New Year!
