It is very rare for local emergency services to be the sole provider to an entire valley. For almost fifty years, the North Fork Ambulance Association has provided this service to the three communities of Paonia, Hotchkiss and Crawford, as well as their vast outlying areas. The most amazing thing is that they have done it all as a non-profit organization with a staff comprised of volunteers.
The Association was founded in 1969 under the direction of Art Wolverton and Dr. Ridgeway with the intention of providing the best possible emergency medical services to the community and to do so by utilizing revenue from memberships only. During these first years of service, there was only one “ambulance” that was used to respond to calls, an Oldsmobile Hearse that was donated by the Rotary Club. The rear of the Hearse was just the right shape and size for a patient and gurney. This was a great improvement over squeezing injured people into tow trucks for transport to the hospital in Delta.
For only a single ambulance, the North Fork service area was extremely large. When a call came in from Hotchkiss or Crawford, someone would pick up the ambulance in Paonia and then head to the scene. Sometimes it was several miles away and on the other side of the valley. It was soon decided that it was imperative to develop stations in Hotchkiss, Paonia and Crawford to service each community and the areas between and beyond the three towns. Over 1,500 square miles are served, and some corners are still quite remote today.
In the 1970’s and 80’s dedicated ambulances were purchased over time and eventually were housed in the respective towns. Region 10 grants helped with these purchases, but the Association still relied heavily on donations and memberships from the community. With the help of outside volunteers, campaigns, and grant money, the North Fork Ambulance eventually grew into the organization it is today.
In addition to memberships, donations and volunteer staff, the organization could not function at the level it does without the help of other outside volunteers. The Friends of the North Fork Ambulance are a core group of non-medical personnel volunteers that put on craft fairs, teach classes, bake goods, stuff envelopes and perform a myriad of non-emergent tasks that must be accomplished to keep the organization running smoothly.
The Association has come a long way from only having one Oldsmobile Hearse. They have a new building in Hotchkiss that holds offices and sleeping quarters, and allows for volunteers to fill schedules 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The building provides a space for classes, CPR certification, emergency medical service training, safe babysitting programs and more. Continuing education courses are held to keep crews fresh and up-to-date on the latest techniques and practices.
The presence of the new EMS vehicles in the valley has not gone unnoticed. These quick-response vehicles were purchased in 2015 almost solely with grant money. The association is confident that they have already paid for themselves many times over. Three of these vehicles serve the three separate communities of the valley. Each vehicle carries the most up-to-date equipment. The drivers are trained in advanced life support and are capable of administering medications, utilizing EKGs and more.
All of the selfless volunteers involved with the Association are dedicated to upholding the ideals on which the Association was founded. As one volunteer stated, “Not if, but when, anyone calls 911, at any time or any place we will show up.” Hats off to our local heroes at the North Fork Ambulance.
North Fork Ambulance 2020 Crew Roster:
Joe Applegate, Tanya Applegate, Shelley Beck, Rick Beers, Christopher Brown, Sandy Brown, Dan Burke, Jared Cantrell, Nicole Carpenter, Ryan Chamberlain, Ralph Clark, Adam Clifford, Tiffany Clock, Kirby Clock, Lynette Clock, Tyrell Clock, Edgar Dyer, Cindy Felix, Drew Felix, Deb Ferrier, David Gallob, Jodi Gannon, Kimber Hendrix, Bill King, Debbie Leger, Don Ludwig, Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Cindy Owen, Saxon Owens, Marvin Pemberton, Rachel Pemberton, Suelyn Pemberton, Diane Perry, Steve Simpson, Kathy Steckel, Rick Steckel, Rick Stelter, Marie Stucker, Paul Stumme
