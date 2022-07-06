Summer is here, and although it’s a time for students to take a break and recharge, there doesn’t have to be an erosion of knowledge during the summer months. Opportunities for continued education abound. Schools that assign summer reading lists, summer programs through local libraries, and proactive parents who have the means to educate their kids through travel are just some of the ways to keep kids’ brains engaged during the summer months.
Gaps in learning affect young people and adults alike. Effective learning should be both year round and lifelong for all of us. While the need for students to stay sharp is obvious, the adults that guide them also need to be challenged. Encouraging kids to be lifelong learners should be modeled by the adults pushing the narratives of learning. While many economically challenged families do not have equal means to structure summertime learning, those who do have the opportunity may find it easier than they think.
The model for taking a three-month break from school was born from the necessity of agriculture. Young people had summers off so they could help on family farms across the country. While the number of these farms is falling, the school model persists. Some claim that time off is good for the rejuvenation of both students and teachers. Some experts advocate for a year-round structure, and some support hybrid solutions based on models introduced by COVID. While the verdict is still out and the fate of summer break is yet unknown, seizing any moment for education is never a bad idea.
Indulging curiosity during summer break presents educational opportunities for the whole family. Things that usually don’t make it into the standard curriculum – paleontology, astronomy and ancient history – are fun to explore. Playing educational games while traveling is a great way to pass the time and stimulates every brain in the car. Check out your local library’s summer reading programs, or take a family cooking class. Exploring the history of new places while on vacation, or better yet, of your own hometown, is an excellent way to engage minds.
Families play a vital role in encouraging and modeling good learning practices. While schools present the structure for coursework, it’s in the family dynamic that kids have an opportunity to practice and share what they’ve learned. Helping kids consolidate new knowledge by asking questions about what they have learned happens at home. A 2017 study on the links between parent-child conversations and memory retention concluded that the more kids talked about a science lesson with their parents, the more they remembered later.
While summertime is not traditionally thought of as a time for education, the opportunities are endless for both kids and adults. Some discoveries made during the summer turn out to be the most formative of our lives. While everyone has their own opinion concerning shifting to a year-round school model, some important aspects of learning that occur outside the box of the classroom could be lost to motivated families who use their summer months wisely.
