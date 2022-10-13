Believe it or not, the holidays are just around the corner, and this year, the High Country Shopper is holding a holiday event like no other! The Taste of the Holidays combines our annual Roll Out the Dough Baking Contest with a holiday party that all of Delta County is invited to attend. The festivities will take place on Saturday November 12, from 2 pm until 5 pm, at the Grove in Delta – just in time for you to spoil your dinner with a host of goodies! The public is invited to come out and taste all of the treats from our contest entries and sample some professional offerings as well.
This charitable festive event is brought to you by The High Country Shopper and The Grove and is a fundraiser for the Abraham Connection in Delta. The shelter is headed into their 8th season of serving the homeless population in Delta.
Admission is free but if you want to take advantage of the delectable fare, attendees can purchase tickets at the door good for sampling homemade cookies, candies, breads, desserts and more! Several local professional bakers and caterers will also be on hand to sample, as week as a hot chocolate and cider bar where folks can customize their festive beverages.
The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce will have their Heartfelt Festival of Trees on display. Themed, fully decorated trees, donated by area businesses are auctioned off each season, and all proceeds benefit local families in need. There will be door prizes and a cookie decorating table for kids as well.
Who says you can’t have dessert before dinner? This event is open to everyone and Roll Out the Dough contestants are especially encouraged to attend as we will be announcing the winners of the contest and awarding prizes. Come down to The Grove on Saturday afternoon and join us for a little early holiday cheer and support a great local cause – your taste buds will thank you.
