If you live in Delta County, you are connected with a small town. Here are ten things to consider that may help you justify your continued presence in our particular corner of the world.
Discover peace and quiet. The obvious benefit of living in a less populated area is that there is less noise, but the real delights are often unsung. The peacefulness and serenity of spacious small towns make quiet activities like meditating or having a private cup of tea on the balcony possible.
It’s easy to get involved - or not. Educational priorities and political ideologies abound in small towns, but thankfully, it’s easy to become a part of decision-making teams that can actually affect your community. Conversely, it’s just as simple to sit back and watch the fireworks and keep your opinions to yourself.
Diversity comes in many forms. There is often less ethnic diversity in small towns, but what they lack in racial variation is replaced with a wide range of religious and political beliefs. In addition, a wide variety of interests, skills, talents can be found among its citizens.
People just smile more. It’s only natural to smile when you know most people you pass on the street. However, even smiling at strangers comes easily in a relaxed, small-town environment. People who have been acknowledged with a smile by a stranger feel more connected, and the effects have ripples in the community.
Everything slows down. Perhaps one of the most surprising realizations for newcomers to small towns is the quality of real-time experiences that occur with friends. There is an inexplainable change in pace in all things that happens when everything from grocery shopping to drinking coffee is done at a deliberately slower pace.
Parking is easy. This one is a no-brainer. Even though we may complain when we can’t find a spot directly in front of the restaurant, there’s sure to be a space somewhere on the block. Walking the length of downtown to window browse every shop is an easy option – not having to factor in an extra hour to circle for an open space? – priceless.
Traveling an hour and a half for frozen yogurt isn’t crazy. Folks in rural areas and small towns naturally develop a different sense of distance, and it’s somehow easier to justify traveling to great lengths (literally) to satisfy a craving or to see a movie. Like life, it’s about the journey itself and experiencing quality time together.
Community is strong here. Support from neighbors or between fellow business owners is the fabric that binds small towns together. The inclusion extended to its citizens allows for a higher percentage of involvement and participation in community matters. That's just easy math.
Everyone really does know everyone. If you’re not attached to someone else by birth, family, or marriage, you’re probably still connected through business or neighborly interactions. While this may not seem like it’s always a good thing, it makes for better-behaved citizens as a strong family, and social ties make loose lips unwise.
Opportunities arise often - and its easy to take advantage of them. Small towns are more likely to have a quirky side. Unique opportunities are bound to present themselves, whether it’s a chance to play a sport you never knew existed or want to take a class on African dance.
These are just a few things to love about small-town living, but probably the best reason to celebrate your hometown is that there’s no place like it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.