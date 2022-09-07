Preserving the history of small towns is one of the most important things we can do as citizens. Current residents become a part of that history, and acknowledging people and events from the past promotes respect for those that came before. Understanding heritage fosters a desire to preserve the character of a place. Preserving the history of a town preserves its personality – the very thing that continues to attract curious new visitors and residents.
Restoration and preservation are commonly associated with buildings and historical sites. But these efforts only scratch the tangible surface of the never-ending work necessary to sustain what makes a community continue to be desirable. Promoting the heritage, customs, and practices celebrated by the original occupants of an area also reminds us of where we've been and strengthens our current culture as we look to the future.
Preservation efforts are beneficial to a communitiy’s sustainability. Preserving local history helps to improve property values and boosts revenues. When historic buildings are renovated to become the focal points of a town, it often encourages surrounding renovations to occur, revitalizing the town’s image and impacting the overall local economy. The end result of thoughtful improvements and renovations leads to a strengthening of pride in the community and an enforced connection between neighbors and even between neighboring communities who share similar heritages.
While focusing on the future and looking for ways to provide economic avenues for sustainable tourism and community growth are always important, some of the answers to the future lie in preserving the past. When an area develops beyond recognition from its historic beginnings, the aesthetics aren't the only thing lost. The very things that made our own valleys enticing to newcomers still hold true today. Finding new ways to promote the sustainable preservation of agriculture, outdoor recreation, and our communities' historical offerings and architecture is essential to the longevity of small towns.
History is the heartbeat of a community. Engaging citizens and local groups in the preservation of places, and the festivals and cultural events that celebrate them, is an integral part of progressive and economic growth. A healthy blend of planning for the future and a commitment to the past is the recipe for a bright future for many small towns trying to navigate changing times. The communities of Delta County have always had much to offer visitors and residents alike. As we look down the road toward the future, it's always a good idea to check the rear-view mirror of the past before deciding to change lanes.
