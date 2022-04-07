Rural communities have become increasingly attractive to people contemplating an escape from the city or suburbia. Cleaner environments, less expensive housing, and a stronger sense of community all play a part. When the pandemic forced many to work from home, they soon realized that they may be able do work from anywhere. New speculation on a possible mass migration is now forcing nervous, small-town residents to consider the potential future impacts and implications; but there may be some silver linings that are already being mined.
Should small towns prepare for an influx of people and, if this plays out, how will rural communities benefit from the preparations? It appears that some areas are already profiting from measures to entice new residents to make the shift, even though the latest housing data does not necessarily suggest a mass movement has begun in earnest.
Prior to the pandemic, workers sought out urban peer support groups where creativity could be better fostered. Similar small-town versions of these spaces have already begun to surface in rural America, and it's the current small-town residents who have been the instigators. Places offering hive-inspired office spaces and pop-up shared kitchens are helping to turn rural communities into atmospheres that support entrepreneurial endeavors which compliment the existing cultural landscape.
The biggest key to promoting remote workforce development in rural areas has always been dependent on access to broadband. A preemptive move to entice remote workers has recently brought this technology to some areas earlier than anticipated. But improving broadband is also crucial for many local businesses already present. Because small businesses in less populated areas have taken a direct punch from the pandemic, these communities should do whatever they can to keep current citizens and business owners content and thriving. Improvements to infrastructure, such as broadband access, are a good start, and are also beneficial to young students – the future of their area.
The innovations that are occurring, simply from the expectations of a pending population shuffle, are already helping to strengthen the resilience of rural communities. The verdict is still out on whether or not a more significant migration will occur, but fostering the existing workforce and adopting thoughtful measures designed to entice escapees from the city will only strengthen our current workforce at home, and our community as a whole.
