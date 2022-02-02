Howdy Folks, hope you are enjoying the non-gardening season. I know, I know, it’s hard to enjoy a season when you are not gardening…I feel your pain. I also, understand that after last month’s episode, you are probably eager to get to more of the Shane Smith interview. So, I won’t bore you with a bunch of typical Garden Guy rhetoric and jump right to the really interesting guy…here is the rest of the interview I had with Shane Smith, retired Director of the Cheyenne, Wyoming Botanical Gardens.
Garden Guy: Tell us about Horticultural Therapy.
Shane Smith: It’s using horticulture as a mode of therapy. It can benefit both physical and mental disabilities. People have long known that being in a garden is therapeutic. Now there are degree programs that teach you, how can you really use this. [People] would come in and see a plant wilting and they would water it and before they would leave they would see it growing again, looking healthy again, and they are like “I did that”. It would build self-esteem and they would often bring home food that they help grew.
There is an organization, American Horticultural Therapy Association, they have an annual conference nationwide. There are three to five colleges offering degrees in it.
GG: While running the greenhouse in Wyoming, you became a bit of an authority on greenhouse gardening. Have you written any books about that?
SS: Oh Yeah. (laughs) What you would think, growing up in Denver working in greenhouses, and not liking it, anybody would think “What happened to that guy?” When I was growing up in Denver in the 60’s, Denver was famous for having carnation houses. There was a little commercial carnation house in almost every neighborhood of Denver. So that’s what I did, I worked in a carnation house. Eventually got enamored with solar greenhouses. The idea that you could grow food for your family and heat your home, for free, after you built it. One rule of thumb ids that for every one square foot of attached greenhouse space you can heat two square feet of your home.
I started figuring out schedules for solar greenhouses, experimented around and after a couple of years I went, “you know, I think I know stuff that nobody else knows about solar greenhouses. I should write a book on it.” So, I wrote a book, sent it to a bunch of publishers. Probably got told no at least five different times, by five different publishers. What an ego killer, you know. I was like “this is great I have a great idea.” [They said] “No, we do want to do it, who’s going to buy it?” And then I wrote some more chapters to it, dusted myself off and sent them off again, saying this idea’s just too good. Finally, I got a call from John Muir Press out of Santa Fe, famous for the Volkswagen idiot books, and they said “we want to do your book, can you come down to Santa Fe and talk to us?” It’s like, “Holy crap, you bet, I’ll be there in an hour.” I was raring to go. So, long story short I wrote book one Bountiful Solar Greenhouse. It sold okay, didn’t make me a lot of money, but it sold okay. Then it went out of print. Then I got approached by another publisher. They printed the first book that was more a broad view of greenhouse gardening. My first greenhouse book was just vegetables and fruits, and just for solar greenhouses. So, the second book was solar heated greenhouses, cooler greenhouses, heated greenhouses, flowers, orchids, tropical [plants], herbs. It’s everything. Talks about pest control, you name it. It’s kind of been called the bible on the subject. And it’s still selling. My publisher told me it sold 100,000 copies. Which kind of blows my mind to think that there is 100,000 of them out there.
GG: You also wrote an article while you were in Wyoming. Can you tell us a little bit about that? Are going to try to compete with The Garden Guy?
SS: The Garden Guy?
GG: That’s me.
SS: Oh! (laughs)
GG: You obviously haven’t read my articles yet. They are humorous.
SS: Yeah right (laughs again) Um, yeah, I wrote a seven day a week almanac. It was about 700 characters. It was great because I could publicize what was going on at the botanic gardens, while I’m teaching people how to garden with snippets of garden tips. They approached me one day and said, “Shane, we’ve got to fit this into what we call the ‘sky box’ from now on. we’re limiting you to 500 characters including spaces.” That’s basically like 2 ½ -3 sentences.
GG: Yeah, it’s tough to fit anything under 10,000 words when it comes to gardening. My editor will only give me 1000 words, it’s terrible.
You showed me outside while we were walking around a crevice garden. Can you tell me a little bit about that?
SS: Yeah, crevice gardening is kind of mimicking the look of what you might see when you go up above timber line. and you see an outcropping of rocks and they all have kind of a strike angle because they are all part of a formation and the rock starts to crack and see little plants living in the crack. and the plants will bloom and adapt to that environment. I saw my first crevice garden at Denver Botanic Gardens. They are drought resistant; they’re hail resistant, they’re wind resistant.
GG: Can you give us a brief summary of your technique of “ruthless gardening”.
SS: Well, it’s sort of like tough love for plants. By not being ruthless you end up killing your plant or having lesser of a garden. A good example is people always sow carrots too thick, and you say “you got to go out and thin them or you are not going to get anything.” They go out and they start pulling them up and they feel like the little carrot seedlings are screaming “Aaaa, don’t kill me!” and so they don’t do a good job of thinning so they don’t get carrots.
GG: If you could pick your favorite part of gardening what would it be?
SS: Boy that’s a hard one. That’s a hard one. I’ve always loved propagating. It’s fun that you can make a plant out of a cutting, a plant out of a seed. There are so many ways to get something to grow. When you see those roots come on, that shoot come out, that’s a fun thing to do.
Well, there you have it folks. Words from the master of greenhouse gardening and an all-around swell guy, Shane Smith. Hope you have enjoyed this little deviation from our regularly scheduled program.
