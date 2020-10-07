Join over 102,000 young people in Colorado in celebrating the 4-H program during National 4-H week which will be held October 4-10. 4-H is in all Colorado counties, in all 50 states, and in more than 50 countries worldwide. The 4-H program reaches seven million young people throughout the world.
4-H is where youth explore, learn and discover in a safe environment. In 4-H, youth find their true passions, gain confidence and give back to their community. This week, we celebrate 4-H and the members who are stepping up and taking responsibility for their future and ours.
In Delta County there are approximately 290 youth that participated in the program in 2020. Assisting them were about 75 volunteer leaders. Youth participation in the county 4-H program has remained constant in recent years, a testament to the strength and popularity of the program here. Jackie Shea, 4-H Extension Agent, says that the program educates and involves youth in their communities in various ways. Mrs. Shea reported that a survey of the 4-H’ers projects and their record books that record detailed business transactions, shows that the county 4-H program has a near $1 million economic impact on the local economy. That figure includes proceeds from the annual Junior Market Livestock Sale. She also believes that the 4-H program encourages young people to become involved in community activities that promote service and leadership.
There are more than 100 projects available to Colorado 4-H members. Your local Extension Office will have the complete list which includes projects specific to your county. To learn more about our local 4-H program, call CSU Extension at 874-2195.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.