How does one recover from an upper respiratory infection like the flu or COVID? Some common symptoms suffered by those in recovery from “COVID Crud” include:
• Difficulty concentrating
• Anxiety
• Fatigue and body aches
• Breathlessness
• Poor appetite, and lack of smell or taste
Here is a simple holistic recovery protocol you can start at home that targets each of these symptoms.
- Diet for Recovery
Gentle nutrient dense food is an excellent way to assist recovery. Focus on the trifecta for the best recovery diet:
- healthy fats.
- plenty of liquids.
- and proper cooking techniques.
For low appetite or loss of taste, try drinking bone and/or miso broths for the nutrients they offer. Simple whole foods that are gently cooked so the nutrients are available and easily digested are key to recovery. Think steaming your veggies, soups, and if consuming a grain or legume you soak these foods for 8-10 hours before cooking. Adding fermented foods is another recommendation for healing. Fermented pickle brine is restorative for the entire digestive tract, restoring flora and fauna to your gut biome.
- Breathwork for Anxiety and Clarity
Breathlessness and anxiety are dramatically improved through breathwork. Each breath should begin with a deep inhalation through the nose and exhaling out of the mouth. Breathing through the nose allows you to fill the lungs, while mouth breathing often is shallow. This is not an easy task when you are congested! Try practicing breathwork in a warm shower, or over a steam bath until you can take a full deep breath through your nose.
A simple breathing exercise to start with is a slow inhalation through the nose until your lungs feel full. As you inhale, lengthen your spine upwards and broaden your shoulders. Let your belly fill with the inhalation. Now pause in this space and notice how alive your muscles are. Then exhale, slowly, with a relaxed open mouth.
As you find yourself able to pace your breaths slower and slower, I recommend continuing your journey with breathwork with the Wim Hof method. Hof makes breathwork easy and accessible and has resources on youtube, as well as books on the subject.
- Movement for Body & Spirit
Little movement practices often are the best way to start when you find your energy is lacking. Start small. Get outside once a day, and gently stretch in the sun. This mood and immune boosting practice can slowly transform into a daily walk. As you intentionally create a movement practice, connect to the chatter in your mind and spirit. Choose joy and gratitude in the deep places of the soul. Your state of mind can bring peace and healing or dis-ease.
Finally, reach out to speak with a friend or loved one. You live in an incredible region with a community who is happy to lift you up and assist in your recovery. May you be well!
