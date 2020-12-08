The pandemic has limited the scope of many lives, and in small communities, this means even less contact with people than usual. As our worlds become smaller by the day, it’s easy to stop noticing how others enhance our lives and how we, in turn, affect theirs. But for many this holiday season, the desire to stay connected is stronger than ever, and we should all take note of the selfless acts of kindness that occur around us because finding empathy and concern for other people is vital to our survival as a species.
Humans are a complicated lot. We tend to take good things for granted - a psychological phenomenon, known as “hedonic adaptation” and the repetitive groundhog-day nature of life during the pandemic only amplifies this. It’s a pattern of thought that leaves little room for the concerns of others. At the same time, some people are hard-wired with a biological drive to help those in need. The study of altruism in evolutionary theories suggests that it ensures the genetic survival and success of similar beings. Economic theories propose that people engage in seemingly selfless behaviors because it yields community benefits and that the benefits of action outweigh any costs.
Human beings are not the only species to adopt altruistic behaviors. Dolphins, wolves, elephants, and others have all exhibited similar tendencies to ensure the survival of their own species and sometimes even adopt practices to care for other animals. But because people have more complicated thought processes related to the political and religious beliefs that shape our values, the conditions upon which we act are sometimes selective. It becomes too easy to turn a blind eye to others in need when the risk seems high or the benefit to our ideologies seems slim. But, our species is complicated and humans are consistently capable of astounding acts of kindness.
In Delta County alone, there are several organizations devoted to offering a hand up to those in need. Groups like the Abraham Connection, Families Plus, Partners, and others are manned by folks who devote their time and energy to the well-being of strangers. There are toy drives, food banks, Christmas boxes, and annual holiday dinners delivered to families during blizzard-like conditions. We could all learn much from these selfless local heroes. It’s not hard to find a person in need, and an unsolicited smile or a kind word to someone can make all the difference in the day of a life.
As the virus continues to interrupt our daily lives this holiday season, endeavors of kindness are sure to be on the rise. It’s inherent in the nature of some to care and to act - especially in times of crisis and it appears that doing so is paramount to the very survival of our species. Perhaps if we all made a conscious effort to consider the burden of others, we may save more than just our species - we might save our humanity along the way and give ourselves something worth celebrating this season.
The High Country Shopper wishes the happiest of holidays to you and yours, and to everyone you meet.
