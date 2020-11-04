It began with a conversation. Three women from Delta decided that something needed to be done about the rising homeless problem. The catalyst for their conversation came from the shared knowledge that a man’s body had been found on the golf course and the cause of death was exposure. No one in the community seemed willing to discuss it. With no particular solution in sight, the three resolved to do something.
Sheryl Oeltjenbruns had her own private care practice and Kami Collins was working with Sheryl. They had more than one client who was homeless, and were seeing first hand the need for services. Rhonda Lewis was working for the Department of Health and Human services and observed similar situations. Over the course of their conversations, it became apparent that they were going to need help. Before long, a pastor, a Boy Scout leader, and several other community members were joining their meetings.
They visited the Homeward Bound Shelter in Grand Junction where director Gi Moon welcomed them with open arms but soon shared with them that the Grand Junction shelter could no longer afford to take care of the homeless population from Delta. Armed with the rough outline of a plan, their next move was to bring in the community. They held a meeting, and although there was a good show of support from some, there was a surprising amount of opposition.
In light of this, the team decided to attend a staff meeting at the Probation Department designed to ascertain if, indeed, there was a homeless problem. Their ideas were well received and team was told that their first two guests would arrive that night, which marked the true beginning of the Abraham Connection. The pastor at the First Baptist Church offered them space and it seemed that they were in business. However, five days later, they were cited with a slew of code violations.
Fortunately, there was a solution and the city helped to steer them toward it. The violations were based on occupancy rules within a residential neighborhood, so they relocated the shelter to the basement of the Methodist Church. Although they persevered, it was a chaotic time for the fledgling shelter, which was completely understaffed when it opened during the single-digit temperatures of mid-January. With 77 guest stays during those first winter months, the board members were feeling pretty satisfied. The following year the number would skyrocket to over 580 stays.
That summer the crew campaigned to recruit more volunteers and refined their policies. Their work paid off as their overnight guests increased seven-fold, and the question of whether Delta had a homeless problem was laid to rest. A ten-year plan was formulated to acquire their own facility, but after four short years, other forces stepped in to help. The State of Colorado offered to help build a permanent shelter and the City of Delta offered them land at half its value. The community was now wholly behind them.
Kami Collins is confident that the obstacles they have overcome are a testament to the forces that have been at work since that first fateful meeting. They have adopted the philosophy of the shelter’s namesake who washed the feet of strangers. “We’re here - because I feed you - because you’re hungry” Collins sums up. The Shelter’s mission statement is rooted in the philosophy of providing a hand up, not a handout. They strive to build confidence in their guests and to help them break the difficult cycle of homelessness.
These days, the chief of police sits on the board, and several prominent city employees and school district personnel volunteer their time at the shelter. Many of these volunteers are fierce and loyal ambassadors for the shelter and help to foster positive relationships in the community. Abraham Connection provides 32 beds for men, women, and children who are homeless in Delta County.
If you are interested in volunteering, check out their website at deltaabrahamconnection.org and find out how to get started.
