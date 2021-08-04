Across the County
Dy Darnell Place-Wise, Public Information Office
Where did the summer go? It feels like the kids just got out of school, and in a few short weeks they will be back in class, and we all know what that means; the Delta County Fair is upon us! I don’t know about you, but just about everyone I talk to is excited to have the Fair back this year with some of the ‘extras’ to which folks have become accustomed, such as the rodeos, a concert and EVERYONE’S favorite—mutton bustin’! For a full line up of events visit www.deltacountyfair.com.
Delta County is especially excited to be able to kick off the fair this year with Delta County Community Night, sponsored by Alpine Bank! This year we want to honor and thank all of the individuals in Delta County who have helped, in any way, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We welcome everyone to Delta County Community Night on Friday, July 30 from 6 to 8 pm for a free community barbeqaue (sponsored by Bank of Colorado), a beer garden, live music by David Starr and kids’ activities. Let the Delta County Board of Commissioners and administrative team treat you to a fun evening to kick off the 116th annual Delta County Fair!
A great big thank you to all of the volunteers who helped with the recent food distribution event that was held in conjunction with Food Bank of the Rockies. We are so happy to report that 350 families were served; in addition 200 kid’s meals—that would last up to four days—were handed out. The next food distribution event will be on Wednesday, August 18, from 4 to 6 pm, in the parking lot across the street from St. Michael’s Church and Delta Health Family Medicine in Delta. This event is open to all Delta County residents.
The next Coffee with a Commish will be held on Thursday, August 19, at Lazy J Coffee Shop in Crawford from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Please join Commissioner Koontz for conversation and a cup of coffee on us!
As always, you can reach me at dwise@deltacounty.com or at 970-874-2108.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.