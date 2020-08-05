As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers active duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to all state parks for the month of August.
Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service. Passes become available on August 1, 2020.
“We want to honor the brave men and women who currently serve or have served our country by hosting them at our state parks,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow. “This is an opportunity for our military and veterans to spend some quality time in nature and connect with the beautiful landscapes and natural wonders they protect.”
The free park pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and terrain they showcase. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.
To begin planning a unique Colorado adventure, visit the CPW park finder. State park outdoor recreation activities include:
- Water sports- boating, kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming
- Wildlife and wildflower viewing, birdwatching and tours with naturalists
- Hiking, horseback riding, biking and rock climbing
- Stargazing and geocaching
- Accessibility programs are available to people with disabilities
CPW also offers military benefits for outdoor activities to active duty military, veterans, and disabled veterans. Programs include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veterans license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans. CPW also offers a Columbine Pass which offers reduced park entrance fees to disabled Colorado residents.
“Our agency appreciates the sacrifices our military members make to secure our freedoms to enjoy an outdoor heritage,” said U.S Marine Corps Veteran and Southwest Region Manager Cory Chick. “This is a small token of our appreciation to thank our military and veterans for helping us protect our state lands for Coloradans to enjoy and cherish.”
For more information about Colorado’s state parks, visit the CPW website. Learn more about Care for Colorado - Leave No Trace principles on how to recreate responsibly.
