The school supplies of today look different from what they did 20 years ago. Technology has transformed the academic world, from preschools to universities alike, and it comes at a high cost.
According to Fortune magazine, “back-to-school shopping will average $661 per student this year, thanks to inflation.”
A library card, however, is free.
Delta County Libraries prepares thousands of student library cards for distribution across the county each year. “We have distributed nearly 2,400 student library cards since the beginning of August,” explains LaDonna Gunn, district director for Delta County Libraries.
Students use the cards for a variety of purposes, including conducting research and accessing downloadable books. “We value these student library cards because they provide access to reliable, age-appropriate online resources for all of our students,” says Shannon Castle, art and upper elementary teacher at North Fork Montessori school in Crawford.
Student library cards also expand on the resources that are available to students in school libraries. Sarah Marshall, school librarian at North Fork High School, is grateful that their students have access to the cards, especially while the building is under construction. “The student cards provided by Delta County Libraries are especially appreciated this year. They will give students access to e-books while our larger collection is not available during renovation.”
Delta County Libraries’ staff has long promoted library cards as one of the most valuable and affordable school supplies for students. “Through our partnership with the school district and the dedication of our staff, it is possible to get library cards in the hands of every student in Delta County,” says Gunn.
Along with delivering the cards to each school that requests them, the libraries also provide informational handouts and online tutorials for teachers and students to learn how to use the academic resources that are available.
“The student library card program is the result of many years of collaboration with the schools,” Gunn explains. “The evolution of the student library card program is just one example of how libraries adapt to meet the needs of the community.”
Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information, a calendar of events, and access to the online library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.