Afton’s Garden Center, located on the western edge of Rogers Mesa, is offering a fresh take on an old familiar location. Formerly known as High Country Gardens, this surprisingly sizable collection of prolific greenhouses has landed in the hands of a young couple who are excited about their new endeavor. They’re bringing garden experience and new energy to the center, and have every intention of continuing to offer the favorite annual and perennial flower baskets to long-time customers, while pulling some new tricks out of their hats.
Afton Pospashova and Luke Pospashele have been living and working in the Vail Valley for the last few years. Both are steeped in horticulture, landscaping and gardening know-how. The couple welcomed their first child at the beginning of the pandemic and the experience brought about the motivation to make a lifestyle change. Delta County offered just what they were looking for in a direct contrast to the ski-town atmosphere they were ready to leave behind. The couple struck a deal with the previous owner of High Country Gardens, Russ Oaks, and made the move official the early part of this year.
Afton and Luke are grateful for Russ’s continued assistance in making the transition a smooth one. Having run the business for several years, he has been more than helpful in familiarizing the couple with the technical aspects of operations at the greenhouse. He’s also happy to share the recipes that will keep loyal customers coming back for more. Hanging baskets have always been a favorite of local shoppers at the garden center and Afton and Luke plan to offer many of the old favorites while adding a host of new and innovative creations to the line-up.
The young duo has been busy focusing on seedlings and propagating flowers for baskets since February. Their son, Marcus will turn two in April. They claim that his first word was “tractor” and he’s already feeling at home on the property. The sunrise and sunsets alone have made the transition to the North Fork Valley a worthy venture for the family. Being able to work together to create a sustainable income has already been a life-changing experience. They’ve been busy preparing for Spring and are excited to be open for business.
The farm and garden center is steeped in history as it has been producing seeds and growing flowers for decades. Charles and Carolyn James were growing for the Goldsmith Seed Company in the 1960s, around the same time that PanAmerican was in full swing in Paonia. Afton and Luke intend to add to the legacy of the garden center by putting their own touch on floral creations and vegetable starts. They also have designs to expand the retail property to offer a variety of experiences to residents in the fall and over the holidays.
Afton’s Garden Center was purposely named to let their customers know that they are in it for the long haul. Afton and Luke intend for the center to become a household name in Delta County. Their combined experience and the long standing reputation of the garden center are sure to provide a successful formula. They hope that folks will stop by for their spring gardening needs, where they will find the same offerings they did in years past, as well as new flowers and basket pairings. The couple knows they are lucky to work in an industry that makes people happy. Flowers tend to do that and Afton is confident that everyone is sure to leave with an armful of color and a smile on their face.
Afton’s Garden Center opened its doors on April 1st. They invite you to visit them on Rogers Mesa, west of Hotchkiss, at 29428 CO-92.
