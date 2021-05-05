Alpine Bank, Kampe Foundation sponsor summer reading
Alpine Bank and the Kampe Foundation are the major sponsors of the libraries’ 2021 summer reading program, "Tails and Tales."
Every summer, Delta County Libraries offers a countywide reading program for all ages, with fun family activities and incentives for reading.
"Community support is vital to the sustainability of our summer reading program,” says LaDonna Gunn, district director of Delta County Libraries. “We are so grateful to have Alpine Bank and the Kampe Foundation as sponsors this year. Their support provides us the flexibility to develop exceptional programming aimed at engaging families in reading. This is especially important this summer as we are emerging from a health crisis that has impacted everyone in Delta County."
The 2021 theme “Tails and Tales” features animals, creatures and critters of all kinds, and, of course, stories. The program includes an all-ages reading challenge, take-home kits, virtual and in-person participation options, a teen video challenge, digital escape rooms, passport and bingo activities for adults, a scavenger hunt, an all-ages writing contest, and outdoor events for children, including events at the four StoryWalks® in Delta County!
Every youth participant who completes the reading challenge earns a “Tails and Tales” t-shirt or other prize. Participation in many of the activities includes prizes for all ages.
Registration opens Saturday, May 15 and participation is free. Sign up at the libraries or online at deltalibraries.org.
