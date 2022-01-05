WOW – did this year fly by, or what? I am sure that you, like many of us, are once again ready to send 2021 off with a bit of “good riddance” in our minds. I remain hopeful that 2022 will outshine 2021 in BIG ways. I remain hopeful that kindness will prevail in 2022, and that generosity, love and giving will override the hatred and division that exists. Wishing you all a truly wonderful and blessed New Year!
Speaking of giving, Delta County in conjunction with Project Protect Promotora and Food Bank of the Rockies, provides a food distribution event each month at the Lions Pavilion near Bill Heddles Rec Center, and WE NEED YOUR HELP! It takes a great deal of manpower to put on this event and sadly this month, we had very few volunteers; I fear that this event may need to be suspended if we don’t get more people to help. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, please contact me at 970-874-2108 or dwise@deltacounty.com. The next Food Bank of the Rockies event will be on Wednesday, January 18, 2022 from 3:30p – 5:30p.
Delta County will host a second community meeting to gather input regarding updating the Delta County Fairgrounds Master Plan on Wednesday, January 12, at 6:00p, in the Board Room of the Delta County Administration Building located at 560 Dodge St. We received great feedback and input at the first community meeting! We have also put together a survey for feedback on the Fairgrounds that can be found at https://www.deltacounty.com/255/Fairgrounds ; we would love to hear from you!
As a reminder, the Board of County Commissioners’ regular business meetings are the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 8:30a, in the Board Room of the County Administration Building, in Delta. Constituent time is set for the beginning of the meeting; agenda and zoom dial in information can always be found in the calendar on the Delta County website at www.deltacounty.com.
Delta County Health Department can’t stress enough the importance of continuing to take every possible precaution available to keep you and your family healthy; they continue to strongly encourage all Delta County residents to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, wear a mask in indoor settings and large gatherings, wash your hands thoroughly and often, and stay home if you aren’t feeling well! With COVID-19’s stronghold in the area, and with more and more breakthrough cases occurring, Delta County Health Department cannot stress enough, the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well! For information on vaccines and testing, please visit www.deltacounty.com.
