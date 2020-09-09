So many events have been cancelled this year, and the creative community has been deeply impacted by the loss. We think it's important to support our creative community and local businesses, while keeping you healthy. The Art and Ag Tour has been a successful economic booster in the past, and our changing times have moved us to find creative solutions. We have two parts to this year’s Art & Ag.Tour: a Street Market on September 5th, and an online ballyhoo from Labor Day to Halloween!
We are collaborating with the Paonia Small Business Council to provide a Saturday Street Market on September 5th! Grand Avenue will be closed, street performers will roam free, booths will be distanced, and face masks will be required. We invited business owners, artists and farmers to share their creations.
Building our economy doesn't stop there! Instead of promoting a large event and bringing visitors to us, we're boosting Art & Ag participants out into the world. This event spans much more than just a weekend. It is a two-month online promotional party! We’re creating a YouTube channel and boosting individuals on social media – Facebook and Instagram @NFVCreativeCoalition. You can post to our Art & Ag webpage – northforkcreative.org/art-ag-tour.
