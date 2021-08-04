The Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, which ran from Gunnison and the North Fork Valley to Grand Junction, was completed in 1882. Its arrival brought many opportunities to burgeoning towns like Paonia, Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, and the newly emerging community of Austin. By the turn of the century, cattle ranching began to give way to irrigated farm and orchard land, and Austin was poised to be at the center of the flowering industry. But water, which was instrumental in shaping the town’s early history, would also prove to bring challenges to the newly prosperous city, and it would be water that would eventually seal the town’s fate.
Austin was established in 1884 by fruit grower and entrepreneur A.E. Austin Miller. When the railroad was complete, the area from Paonia to Delta and north to Cedaredge seceded from Gunnison County and became Delta County. Although Delta was chosen as the county seat, the town of Austin was poised to be at the hub of all fruit growing endeavors due to its location on the railway. Several packing sheds were established as well as a canning factory that served the upper valley. By 1902 a rail depot was built which provided export shipping for all farms and orchards in the Surface Creek area.
Just before the turn of the new century, local farmers and fruit growers built a small earthen dam on Alfalfa Run at the bottom of Antelope Hill, perched some four miles above Austin and the Gunnison River. The principal source of water was diverted from Surface Creek via a feeder canal. They named the holding lake Fruit Growers Reservoir in 1898, and for the next several decades, the reservoir in Harts Basin would continue to provide the life-giving water that was necessary for the success of several nearby orchards and farms.
By 1910, Austin was by far the dominant community in the lower Surface Creek area, and the town was home to several merchandise stores, a bank, a drugstore, a church, a pool hall, and even a cement-block factory. Besides the arrival of the Denver & Rio Grande, two other factors solidified Austin as the epicenter for produce. The large icehouse that was constructed to store fruit was essential to operations, and a carbon dioxide spring located just to the southeast on the Gunnison River was used to make dry ice to pack alongside the produce for the railcar journey to Grand Junction and beyond.
In 1911, the Austin Journal began to publish reports of widespread illness throughout the town. Typhoid and diphtheria were running rampant, and entire families were suddenly taken ill. The community of Cedaredge was suffering a similar fate, and it was decided that the consumption of ditch water was to blame. Both towns came together to construct a domestic water pipeline from the fresh springs atop Grand Mesa. In an entanglement of red tape and annexations necessary to receive bond money to complete the project, Eckert, Cory, and Austin combined to form one community named Orchard City.
Fruit growing was big business by the 1920s in Orchard City, and in 1925, another feeder canal from Dry Creek was constructed to bring more water to the ever-expanding Fruit Growers Reservoir. The dam was enlarged several times over the next few years, with the final expansion occurring in 1936, bringing the height of the dam to 40 feet. The dam embankments were steep and mainly composed of shale, a porous material that can be unstable when saturated.
On June 12, 1937, the water reached its highest point yet on the dam. The extra pressure was all it took for a small slide to occur on the downstream slope of the dam. While harried crews attempted to repair the breach, a second, larger slide occurred, and water began to leak from below the crest. Efforts to seal the break failed, and a trench was cut in the northern abutment in an attempt to drain the reservoir before the dam burst. However, all efforts to control the massive volume of water were fruitless, and the entire dam gave way over the next few hours.
It took about nine hours for the reservoir to completely release its contents on the unprepared town of Austin below. More than 3,000-acre-feet of water in all made its way to the valley. The damage downstream and potential loss of life would have been considerably higher if the dam had failed all at once. As it was, the slow moving deluge damaged several crops, and the town of Austin was completely flooded. Fortunately, no one was killed but entire sections of Highway 92 and many yards of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad track were washed away along with nearly 30 homes. Property damage was estimated at over $300,000, translating to about $5 million in losses today. Many more crop losses would follow in the months to come for flooded area farmers.
Although efforts for reconstruction of the dam were immediately pursued, the community in downtown Austin never quite recovered from the incident. Funds for the dam's reconstruction were made available by the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1937. Still, several businesses and enterprises in the town proper were forced to throw in the towel. A new, homogenous earth-fill dam was built, and the orchards and farms in the Orchard City area began to bear fruit once again, but the once-prosperous town of Austin would never be quite the same.
Over the next few decades, the dam on Fruit Growers Reservoir would require many costly repairs and reconfigurations. For a time, Fruit Growers Reservoir was open to recreation. Fishing, boating and swimming were popular pastimes, but that came to a halt in 1989 due to high levels of harmful bacteria found in the water. Now the only visitors are bird enthusiasts who come to watch the Sandhill Cranes, which visit the wetlands of Harts Basin before their yearly pilgrimage up and over Grand Mesa. The costly dam projects saved a small but highly developed area of fields and orchards for many decades, and although small when compared to other reclamation projects, there was no project more important to local farmers.
The town of Austin would continue to see its share of small businesses come and go, but it would never again be the epicenter for produce that it once was. Enterprises like Red Hat Produce would help to keep the town in motion, but now, even their iconic white warehouses sit empty beside the railroad tracks. These days the residents of Austin seem content to live in their quiet little town without the distractions of the busy commerce that once consumed the vital crossroads. Like most rural towns in the west, the city that might have been, now sits idle in the face of an uncertain future that will forever be dependent on the lifeblood of water. And what the water once took away may someday be returned.
“Where the waters do agree, it is quite wonderful the relief they give.” ― Jane Austen
