The school supplies of today look quite different from what they did 20 years ago. Technology has transformed the academic world from preschools to universities alike, and it comes at a high cost.
According to the National Retail Foundation, “families with children attending K-12 plan to spend an average of $848.90” on school-related items in 2021.
A library card, however, is free.
Delta County Libraries is prepared to supply Delta County Schools with thousands of student library cards during the 2021-22 school year. “Last year we distributed nearly 2,200 student cards,” explains Leah Morris, Collections and Systems Administrator for Delta County Libraries. “This year, we have already received requests for over 1,500 cards and it is only the first week of school.”
Delta County Libraries’ staff has long promoted library cards as one of the most valuable and affordable school supplies for students. “Through our partnership with the school district and the dedication of our staff, it is possible to get library cards in the hands of every student in Delta County,” says LaDonna Gunn, District Director for Delta County Libraries.
“A library card gives students access to all of our online resources that are essential for students,” Gunn elaborates. “Reliable and trusted research databases for all grade levels, an online encyclopedia, downloadable books, language learning classes, and countless resources for building literacy skills, just to name a few.”
The student cards allow access to the library district’s online library and use of computers in the libraries, but do not allow the student to check out physical items. Therefore, there is no possibility of accruing fines for overdue or lost items.
Along with delivering the cards to each school that requests them, the libraries also provide online tutorials for teachers and students on how to use the cards to access academic resources.
“The student library card program is the result of many years of collaboration with the schools,” Gunn explains. “The evolution of the student library card program is just one example of how the libraries are constantly adapting to meet the needs of the community.”
Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information, a calendar of events, and access to the online library.
