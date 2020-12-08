A year and a half ago the large fields to the east of Hotchkiss High on the Crossroads Park property consisted of mounds of dirt and behemoth earth moving equipment. That has certainly changed. Now those mounds of dirt have been tamed, tamped and coaxed into a recognizable, state-of-the-art baseball complex, complete with dugouts, scorekeeper boxes, and score boards.
There are two regulation softball fields with dirt infields, which will be able to accommodate youth and adult leagues and two baseball fields with grass infields for youth leagues serving players from 7-13 years. The dugouts are complete and are just waiting for eager teams to file in and wait for their turn at bat.
Lenore Cambria, the director of the North Fork Pool and Recreation District is anticipating a springtime 2021 opening of the fields. Cambria says that she’s learned more than she could have imagined about the art of baseball field design, but thanks to the ongoing efforts of Randy Fender and his crew of Mesa Engineering out of Montrose, they seem to have the beast in hand.
Opportunities exist for local businesses to contribute to some of the details that await completion. The patchwork of grants that Cambria wrangled has covered the lion’s share of the costs of the complex, but there is a small shortfall. Gambles/Ace Hardware has sponsored two scoreboards and The Bank of Colorado has footed the bill for another, but one more scoreboard is looking for a sponsor. Items like canvas for the bleachers, banners and signs can be taken up by interested sponsors. These necessities offer the chance for local groups or businesses to support this worthwhile undertaking.
The solid engineering beauty of the complex is enhanced by the artistry that went into the gates and a whimsical baseball sculpture, complete with a colorful gecko “mascot” supplied by Ira Houseweart Metalworks, LLC. Houseweart also supplied a bicycle sculpture for the adjoining bike trails.
The baseball complex adds to an expanding comprehensive sports facility for Hotchkiss, boasting soccer fields, single-track bike trails, a pump track and a youth climbing rock. These recreational outdoor options can serve young and old alike to contribute to those endorphins that can make Hotchkiss even friendlier!
