Becky Gibson does not teach Crossfit. In fact, she is downright adamant about drawing the distinction between the rigorous demands of Crossfit and what she offers through Becky’s Bootcamp. Becky is an equal-opportunity trainer who believes that everyone should have the opportunity to seek out and find the right workout program for them. Her all-inclusive approach to fitness training has caught fire in Delta, with classes filling fast, but she claims there’s always room for more.
Becky was training women at a boot camp in California before she and her husband relocated to Delta. Friends here encouraged her to start her program for residents in Delta County, and since then, her clientele has multiplied ten-fold. She opened a new space in the Valley View shopping center in Delta on August 1, and her classes are still filling up. These days, she coaches men and women from all walks of life. Her current clients range from 14 to 70, and she is on the cusp of extending that age range with an offer to train seniors through the Silver Sneakers program.
Most people associate bootcamp works with sweating and exhaustion. Becky has transitioned her bootcamp classes into functional strength training, offering classes based on strengthening muscles that are used for everyday tasks. Her goal is to help everyone build strength and muscle mass in an accessible, non-judgmental atmosphere. She uses high-intensity interval training (HITT) methods intermingled with core and strength training during her sessions.
While she teaches young Vision and home-schooled students proper techniques for lifting, she also notices, when she attends other gyms for her own workout, that the majority of people there aren’t using proper lifting techniques. Becky has made it her mission to remedy this in her own gym. With the help of several coaches, including Courtney Hellman, Morgan Sofka and Becky Holden, her bootcamp teaches each client proper bracing and lifting and focuses on movements that anyone can do. She likens her sessions to personal training in a group setting.
Becky stresses that the goal of fitness is not about aesthetics. Most people are under the impression that gyms are made for weight loss, which is far from the truth. Becky champions the idea that just being a healthy, active human decreases your mortality rate, staving off things like heart disease and diabetes. Weight loss is often a side benefit. Her programs are designed to teach sustainable habits for eating and exercising together.
The social aspect of Becky’s classes helps maintain her clients as classes are often filled with friends, some new, some old and folks generally leave feeling good – even if they were unmotivated to show up at 5 am. She offers discounts for couples to encourage family participation and even has a room for kids with toys, games, and more so parents can focus on their session. Becky claims, “anyone can exercise – everyone is welcome. It’s not about how fast you are or how heavy you lift. It’s mostly just about showing up.” Becky will take it from there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.