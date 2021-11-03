Just after the turn of the 19th century, in the upper Surface Creek area, a sawmill was constructed by Orlen Kitch on Grand Mesa. As the demand for lumber on the Western Slope grew, the need for a lumberyard soon followed. By 1905, the vacant lot at 200 West 2nd Street, in Cedaredge, was vacant no more. It was here where Kitch built his lumberyard. Almost 120 years later, Big John's lumberyard and hardware store still serves the residents of Surface Creek in the same location.
Although the yard had been in operation since 1905, the first articles of incorporation were not recorded until April of 1930. The Cedaredge Lumber Company remained in the hands of Kitch and his partners until December 1950, when Webb Bryson and Warren Brewer purchased it. They also operated a planer mill located just across 2nd Street from the yard. Then, in 1962, Webb sold his share to Warren and relocated the sawmill to the south side of town where Go-Fer Foods now resides.
The next owner of the lumber yard found his way into the business by happenstance. Art Lindsey was a building supply salesman working in the Surface Creek area and happened upon what he deemed "the opportunity of a lifetime." He purchased the store in 1968 from Josie Brewer. At that time, the operation had a total of 3 employees. With an ever-growing store and lumberyard, Art eventually recruited a team of managers and employees, which included Bob Frost, Cliff Davis, Bill Bryson, Jim Nelson, Bill Holt and Susan Kunkel.
In 1999, a new building on the site warranted a new name, and at the grand opening celebration, the building was christened Big John's True Value and Lumber. Art chose the name to honor his son, John Lindsey, who operated a sister store in Glenwood under the same name. Art and his team continued to run the lumberyard for several years. The business grew, and several additions were made to the property to keep up with the growing community. After 45 years as a leader in the Cedaredge business community, Art, at long-last, made his decision to retire and sold the business to Monty and Sally Lutker of Park City, Utah.
These days, Big John's is now affiliated with Ace Hardware and carries a full line of Ace products in their store. Susan Kunkel, who began her career as a high school student stocking shelves in 1979, is now the general manager. Susan is proud to point out that there has been a member of her family associated with the store for most of the lumber company's long operation. She is the niece of Bill Bryson and the granddaughter of Webb Bryson, who each dedicated several years to the store. Big John's is currently staffed with more than 20 employees, a good many more than the three with which Art Lindsey began his tenure. The current owners live off-site and trust the operations to Susan and her experienced team.
With Cedaredge and the Surface Creek area seeing slow but steady growth, the lumberyard is as busy as ever. Local builders appreciate the face-to-face interaction with their contractor sales department and the ability to hold accounts with a local, independently owned business. The community, and many builders of the Western Slope, have continued to remain supportive of the company. Big John's regularly delivers their Idaho-grown lumber to Montrose, Somerset, Paonia, Crawford and all parts of the Grand Mesa.
Susan claims that one aspect that has been critical to the store's survival throughout the years is owed to the hardware side of the business. When the economy took a downturn and construction all but came to a halt in the area, the community continued to patronize the hardware store. Their support carried the business through to the other side. Economic downturns and COVID have all presented their challenges, but Susan is confident that Big John's will persevere.
The focus of Susan and the team at Big John's is directed inward. As one of the few remaining locally owned yards left on the Western Slope, they are quick to claim an advantage that larger, corporate-owned stores do not have. The main benefit of not being controlled by a corporation rests in the autonomy to make their own decisions about their inventory. After a century in business, it is safe to say that they know their patrons pretty well.
Some of the same people that Susan remembers as customers when she first began still frequent the store today. Folks in Surface Creek have been coming to the store for generations now. From time to time, locals will find memorabilia that originated in the old lumberyard and bring these antiques to her. Her office walls are adorned with old calendars and framed receipts from decades past, which serve as a testament to the store's longevity. They are a constant reminder of the part that Big John's has played in the history of building, and in the building of history, on the edge of Grand Mesa.
