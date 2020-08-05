The Blue Sage Center for the Arts is one of the cornerstones of a growing arts community in downtown Paonia. Occupying two historic landmark buildings, the non-profit center offers spaces for performing and visual arts, with a gallery and gift shop on one side and a theater on the other. The ever-adapting organization has hosted classes, concerts, plays, and readings, and has offered a place for visual artists to share their work in a unique atmosphere enveloped in history.
In 1994, a group of teachers founded the Blue Sage Dance Movement Center to offer dance, yoga, Tai Chi and movement classes to the community in a small building on the east side of Grand Avenue in Paonia. It also became a venue for the annual Holiday Arts Festival and began to host open mic nights named the “Sage Stage.” Soon, the demand for more space drove the Blue Sage across the street and into the ornate and historic Curtis Hardware Building. A capital campaign ensued to buy the building which came to fruition in the fall of 1999.
Four years later, the Blue Sage started another capital campaign to purchase the adjacent First National Bank building, built in 1903. Eventually the two spaces were connected by a large inner doorway. Along with the refinished raised ceiling apartment on the second floor of the Curtis Building, the spaces make up the Blue Sage Center’s galleries, gift shop, offices, and auditorium. Today, the bank building is in the final stages of its historic exterior makeover. The original stonework has been exposed, cleaned, and brought back to its former glory.
The history of the Blue Sage itself is rich. For more than 25 years, the center has held countless classes ranging from Tai Chi to Ballet and Zumba. The spirit of the organization’s roots in movement continues to thrive. Several other community events from concerts to celebrations of life and literary readings have occurred over the years. The space has come to mean so many different things to so many people that it has become impossible to choose any singular event that defines the Blue Sage Center.
The acoustics of the space are perfect for classical concerts and the center has capitalized on this with its annual concert series. Although Covid-19 has made concerts challenging, the center is working on ways to continue the program while practicing social distancing measures and have been shifting focus to more Colorado-centric artists to minimize travel for musicians.
Literary programs have taken off at the center. It helps that the North Fork Valley is loaded with local writers, speakers, and motivated organizers who have put together many successful events. Having the perfect venue in the Blue Sage Center is all the encouragement these wordsmiths need to share their talents. StoryFest was a virtual program that provided inspiration and instruction for writers and included workshops, readings, and more. The center recently received a grant through Next 50 that will coordinate historical storytellers, writers and artists to help record local stories of the past before they are lost to time.
The center is justifiably excited about a special event coming in January. The Smithsonian Institute has chosen Paonia as one of the stops on its traveling exhibition titled, Crossroads, Change in Rural America. This Main Street exhibition will focus on the changes that have affected the fortunes of small towns over the past century and the persistence of these communities to survive. This event is in collaboration with the North Fork Creative Coalition and the North Fork Historical Society.
While the future of small towns in America is still unwritten, places like Paonia have embraced the arts while continuing to celebrate the history of agriculture and industry that their communities were built on, and they just may have found a recipe to not only survive, but to thrive. Important venues like the Blue Sage Center facilitate the bridging of what has come before with a creative direction for tomorrow, and as many similar rural communities look to the horizon, its clear that art and expression will help show the way.
