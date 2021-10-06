After a hot, dry summer, gardeners across the county are relishing the cooler days of fall. As they reap the benefits of the harvest and prepare garden beds for the winter season, many gardeners are also planning for next spring by saving seeds.
The Delta County Seed Library relies on seed returns in the fall after providing thousands of seed packets to library patrons every spring.
“Seed saving is a vital step in the process of preparing the seed library for spring checkouts,” explains Sarah Smith, library manager and key contributor to the seed library. “We do not require that patrons return seeds to the library if they check out seed packets in the spring, but we do rely on the patrons who are willing to do so.”
By offering a collection of heirloom seeds to grow, harvest and return, Delta County Libraries’ goal is to inspire local growers to learn to save seeds for continued and future use, while also supporting a sense of heritage and community among local famers, neighborhood gardeners, and anyone interested in growing plants.
Hotchkiss resident Karen Lacey is grateful for having access to the seed library. “My daughter wanted to plant a garden with my grandchildren,” Lacey explains, “so I got her some seeds from the library to help out. It is awesome, having access to seeds for free. I don’t think people understand how much our libraries do, it is so much more than just checking out books.”
Lacey’s daughter, Amy Bell, has grown carrots, beets, zucchini, peas, jalapenos, tomatoes, radishes, blackberries and strawberries in her backyard garden. She reflects on the time spent with her children and their enjoyment watching things grow. “They get so excited to eat the fruits and vegetables we grow together. Everything tastes so good when it is freshly picked from the garden.”
While the Bells have not yet participated in seed saving, they appreciate having access to the seeds. Library patrons who return seeds to the library help support families, like the Bells, in having continued access to seeds through the seed library.
To learn more about the seed library, seed saving, and how to get involved, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/delta-county-seed-library/.
