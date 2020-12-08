Gardeners across the county have been reaping late harvests, putting garden beds to rest, and preparing for the cold, quiet months of winter. Many local gardeners have added a new activity to their fall checklist with the popularity of the Delta County Seed Library: seed saving.
Seed saving is a vital step in the process of maintaining the seed library. “The seed returns that we receive in the fall stock the seed library for spring checkouts,” explains Leah Morris, Collections and Systems Administrator for Delta County Libraries. “We do not require that patrons return seeds to the library if they check out seed packets in the spring, but we do rely on the patrons who are willing to do so.”
The library district also relies on volunteers every winter to assist in packaging thousands of seed packets by hand. This year, the typical seed-saving and packaging events are not possible, due to Covid-19 guidelines that restrict in-person programming.
“We have had to find creative ways to involve the community in the process this year,” Morris says. “Take-home activity kits have become very popular with all age groups during the pandemic. This year, seed enthusiasts and library supporters can pick up take-home seed packaging kits to help us prepare the seed library for the 2021 growing season.”
“The process of collecting, sorting, and hand-packaging seeds, keeps us busy year-round, and we would not be able to handle the workload without the help we receive from community volunteers,” says Morris. “Despite the pandemic, and library closures mid-March through mid-May, we checked out 1,865 seed packages to patrons during the 2020 planting season. We expect that number to go up in 2021.”
Take-home seed packaging kits can be picked up at any library in Delta County December 8 through December 28. Seed returns and donations can be dropped off at any library in Delta County during open hours through Saturday, January 23. Seed returns must be completely dry, clearly labeled, and sealed in a plastic bag. To learn more about the seed library visit www.deltalibraries.org/delta-county-seed-library/.
