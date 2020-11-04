Long-time library employee Terry Johns retired in June of 2020, leaving an open manager position at Cedaredge and Hotchkiss libraries. After a months-long recruiting process, Sarah Smith, library district employee of eight years, stepped into the position on September 16.
“Based on her experience with the library district, her commitment to the communities the libraries serve, and her proven ability to grow, learn, and adapt, our hiring team is confident that Sarah is the right person to fill the manager position in Hotchkiss and Cedaredge,” says LaDonna Gunn, Interim District Director of Delta County Libraries.
Smith has had a wide breadth of experience working for the library district. She was hired in 2012 as a teen services library assistant. Then, in 2013, Smith was a key contributor in developing the Delta County Seed Library, a very successful program that offers seed packets for checkout and seed-related programming.
“Watching the Delta County Seed Library grow has been one of my greatest joys,” remarks Smith. “I love how the seed library honors and highlights the agricultural heritage of Delta County.”
In 2017, Smith transitioned to focusing on children’s services and programming, another aspect of the job she has enjoyed immensely. “Building relationships with families in our communities is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a youth services librarian. It has been such a delight providing Storytime to the Hotchkiss and Cedaredge communities.”
In the fall of 2017, Smith was promoted to Senior Librarian, a role that included supervisory duties at Hotchkiss and Cedaredge libraries, as well as special projects and assignments.
Smith’s decision to pursue a long-term career in libraries came after working in the libraries for several years. “I realized how much I enjoy supporting our local communities. I made the decision to pursue my education in library science and am committed to supporting our libraries.”
Smith is excited to step into the manager position and continue developing a strong relationship with the communities. “I am inspired by the ways libraries bring people together, especially in rural areas like Delta County. As the manager of Hotchkiss and Cedaredge Libraries, it is important to me to connect with our communities and find new ways the library can offer support.”
When she is not working hard for the libraries, Smith enjoys gardening, hiking and camping in the natural beauty of Delta County, and a wide variety of arts and crafts.
For more information on Delta County Libraries, visit deltalibraries.org.
