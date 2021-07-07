Parents in Delta County have seen firsthand the effects of Celebrate the Beat (CTB), an integrative dance and learning program that harnesses the power of movement to inspire and teach children. The energy level that attends a Celebrate the Beat dance performance is palpable. Children of all class levels flood their school gyms and venues, not only in Colorado, but all over the country and around the world. The kids do not shyly troop onstage and assume static poses but enter the stage vigorously with the confidence that comes with discipline and the joy of achievement.
The program operates under the umbrella of the National Dance Institute (NDI), which was founded in 1976 by Jacques d’Amboise, who died on May 2. He enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the New York City Ballet troupe, with detours to Hollywood, but after he left NYC Ballet, he threw his energy into establishing the NDI as a nonprofit organization. The program grew from Saturday morning ballet lessons for boys that d’Amboise started. These lessons grew to include girls, and then expanded to public schools Stateside and beyond.
The goal of the program is to provide free classes to all children, without regard to the child’s geography, background or ability. The underlying philosophy of the NDI and CTB is that art, specifically the art of movement, can create a background of experience, education and achievement that serves the dancers both in and outside of the classroom.
Emma Steadman, the Delta County CTB dance maestra, is working on upcoming Delta County performances, hoping to provide residencies when school starts again in September. She is also planning spring residencies in May. Each session lasts two weeks and trains the students from local schools in the Valley. In the past CTB has staged dances at the Hotchkiss K-8, Paonia PES, North Fork School of Integrated Studies and the Crawford Montessori School.
As Steadman explains the structure of the dances, each class is built around an educational theme: geography, biology, mathematics. The next production will take as its cue “Systems of the Body”. The themes are incorporated into the heart of the dance, with speech and visual reinforcements that provide visceral learning. She maintains that live music, provided by local musicians, is core to the program as well. Steadman adds that “each dance is designed in a way to teach confidence and discipline to take into further life experiences.”
If this explanation sounds rather dry, the experience of the dance is anything but. From the youngest dancer to the oldest, these students have spent hours of dedicated practice and each has a place in the choreography, which comes off as accomplished yet loose and dynamic. Imagine herding cats, accomplishing cohesion, communicating an educational message, and all the while moving, shaking, having fun. It sounds like a tall order, but it works in Celebrate the Beat. Everyone has a good time, the dancers and their audiences.
