“This is a story about a young boy from humble beginnings who has an extraordinary adventure and rises to the top against all odds,” says Sarah Smith, library manager at Delta County Libraries. “We are excited to introduce this beloved Roald Dahl tale as the title for the 2022 Delta County Reads Program.”
Delta County Reads is an annual program that brings the community together to read a book and then watch the corresponding film. Delta County Libraries, the Paradise Theatre, and the Blue Sage Center for the Arts have expanded the program each year since it began in 2016.
For the first time, Delta County Reads is featuring two films to accompany the book: the 2015 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Families are encouraged to participate in the program together. Mass copies of the book have been distributed to the five libraries in Delta County and are available for checkout beginning March 15.
At the time of checkout, library patrons receive a “golden ticket” to redeem at the Paradise Theatre for complementary chocolate during the film.
The Paradise Theatre is hosting free showings beginning Sunday, April 24 through Saturday, April 30. The opening and closing days will feature both films, with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory starting at 4pm and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starting at 7:30pm.
Delta County Reads is a rewarding program with all the makings for a fun transition into spring: a delightful reading opportunity for all ages in the final days of winter and the anticipation of a movie event in the warmer days ahead. This year, the program is guaranteed to be an especially sweet experience for the entire family to savor!
For more information on Delta County Reads contact your libraries or the Paradise Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.