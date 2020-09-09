Crawford girls

Fun on Crawford Reservoir

Delta County Libraries offer state parks passes for one-week checkouts through the “Check Out State Parks” program.  The program is a partnership with the Colorado Department of Education, State Library, local library systems, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.  Each library in Delta County has two state parks backpacks available for checkout with a library card.  The backpacks contain a parks pass, binoculars, and informational brochures, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.  Delta County boasts three state parks:  Crawford, Sweitzer (in Delta), and Paonia. 