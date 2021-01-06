If you’re looking to find a little taste of everything from south of the border right here in Delta County, take a peek in Chizzie’s Mexican Market at 320 Main Street in Delta. Owners Ivonne and Bernardo De La Riva have opened their eclectic store with the hopes of serving residents with hard-to-find, fun Mexican products, and the secret is out!
The couple is originally from Santa Ana, California but were familiar with the wWestern Slope as they spent some time in the Roaring Fork Valley in the 1990s. Ivonne, who has suffered from health issues, has always felt better in the Colorado climate, so the pair pulled up stakes in Orange County and returned to settle in Cedaredge.
Upon their return, the De La Rivas recognized a lack of products available to the local Hispanic community. Many of these items were easy to find in California, and Ivonne, a seasoned tax account, would often bring her Colorado clients goodies from their trips to the coast. Both Ivonne and Bernardo are quite personable and enjoy working with people, so they decided to open a store so folks could easily find these items right here at home.
They have packed their market with an ever-growing inventory of Mexican candies, piñatas, and party supplies, along with hard-to-find condiments and treats like Salvadorian bread and chips. They plan to bring in more refrigeration units as they expand their selection of grocery items and are contemplating offering some hard-to-find Asian goods as well. And if you’re looking for fresh tamales to take home, this is the place.
A second room in the store serves as a well-stocked boutique offering clothing, belts, hats, jewelry, fuzzy pajamas, and even remote control drones. The store also offers wire transferring services and legal document translations, and tax accountant services.
Ivonne and Bernardo genuinely enjoy serving their local community and supplying it with unique items. They are thankful that the residents of Delta County have given them such a warm welcome and shown them much support in their endeavor to bring a taste of Mexico to the area.
Stop in Chizzies Mexican Market at 320 Main Street in Delta and find what you won’t find anywhere else in Delta County. You might even find some things you didn’t realize you were looking for.
