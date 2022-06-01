In the throes of the Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt implemented a work relief program that offered millions of young men employment working on environmental projects across the country. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was considered by many to be one of the most successful of FDR’s New Deal programs. Volunteers planted more than three billion trees and constructed shelters, trails and more in over 800 parks over nine years. The organization helped shape our national and state park systems. It was responsible for many of the features and trails built on the nearby Grand Mesa and throughout the National Forests on the Western Slope.
Roosevelt established the Civilian Conservation Corps with an executive order on April 5, 1933, putting many out-of-work young men to task overnight. The United States Army helped with transportation, as a good deal of the unemployed were in eastern cities while most of the work was in the west. By July 1st of 1933, 1,433 working camps were already packed with 300,000 men on the job, making it the quickest peacetime mobilization in the country's history.
The U.S. Forest Service, Department of the Interior and the National Parks Service charged workers with fighting fires, planting trees, maintaining access roads, and constructing trails and campground facilities. The CCC also built fish hatcheries, wildlife refuges and animal shelters and worked on water storage projects. The workers were generally young, unskilled men between 18 and 25. Their commitment lasted for six months at a time. Each worker received $30 per month. Room and board, clothes and medical care were also offered at the camp.
Several corpsmen gained primary and vocational education during their service. It is estimated that over 57,000 illiterate men learned to read in the camps. In addition to young, unskilled laborers, the CCC also enrolled skilled foresters, Army veterans, and almost 100,000 Indigenous Americans from several reservations.
The CCC was divided into nine administrative areas corresponding to Army Corps of Engineers districts at the national level. The 8th Regional Area, headquartered in Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, contained Colorado and Wyoming, where 35 companies were initially formed. In 1935, the CCC was divided into two districts with headquarters at Grand Junction for Western Slope camps and Fort Logan for camps east of the Divide.
One of the lasting legacies of the Conservation Corps was the establishment of hiking trails that were created according to a United States Forest Service plan from 1934. Roosevelt stated, “In trail construction, it should be the idea to make them as inconspicuous as possible. In this way, their effectiveness should be increased, and the pleasure obtained from walking should be of the highest quality.” The benefits of outdoor recreation were reinforced and encouraged by these new trail systems. Their low-impact construction methods became the standard across the country.
The Corps ushered in the Golden Age of the Forest Service, whose local agency oversaw several trail building projects on the Grand Mesa. Trails like the Crag Crest Trail, the lakes trails, and others were all built with the help of the Corps along with local volunteers from nearby Cedaredge like apple orchardist Johnny Wetterich. The CCC also constructed buildings at the Lone Cone Guard Station and at Silesca, Ward Lake, Mesa Lakes, and Collbran Ranger Stations, among others. They also built most of the Lands End Road on the west end of the mesa.
While the Corps accomplished some outstanding work throughout our parks and national forests, the organization did not escape controversy and criticism. Young African Americans lived in separate camps despite an amendment outlawing racial discrimination in the CCC. Women were not allowed in the Corps in any fashion, although the program was the brainchild of Frances Perkins, Roosevelt’s first appointed woman Secretary of Labor.
Most of the criticism at the time came from organized labor unions, as they were opposed to training unskilled workers with so many union members out of work. They also opposed Army involvement in transport logistics as there was a fear that it could lead to state-controlled labor. To combat the growing opposition, FDR appointed the American labor union leader as the first director of the CCC.
Enrollment in the CCC hit an all-time high in 1935. More than 500,000 corpsmen were spread throughout 2,900 camps. About three million men - close to five percent of the country’s male population at the time - took part in the Conservation Corps throughout its nine-year history. World War II put an end to the program as those young men suddenly found new duties to undertake. By the time the program ended, the Tree Army had planted more than 3.5 billion trees. The program was responsible for over half of the reforestation accomplished in the nation’s history.
More than 700 state parks were established through the program. The CCC accomplished the extensive park development and built many of the facilities we all enjoy today. More importantly, the ideals and practices of the Conservation Corps were adopted by future conservation programs. Today, more than 100 corps programs operate at local, state and national levels – engaging today’s youth in community service and conservation activities. The National Civilian Community Corps, part of AmeriCorps, still brings young men and women to our local forests and parks to maintain trails today.
