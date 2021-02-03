The Colorado County Clerks Association scholarship is established to aid outstanding Colorado graduating high school seniors in furthering their education, particularly in the field of public service. The scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students on an objective and non- discriminatory basis. The scholarships will be one-time awards on a regional basis:
Central Region: Two (2) $1,000 awards. One (1) $500 award
Eastern, Southern and Western Region: One (1) $1,000 and one (1) $500 award each.
The scholarship award may be used for educational expenses at an institution of higher learning including university, college, junior/community college, or technical institution.
Selection Criteria
Completed application.
3.25 minimum grade point average (G.P.A.)
Participation in extracurricular, community and service activities. Demonstrated financial need or hardship.
Selection Process
Students will submit applications to their county clerk of residence by the applicable deadline. Find a roster for county clerks at www.clerkandrecorder.org/allcounties for contact information.
The applications are submitted by email (preferred), USPS, or in person to the County Clerk by the last Friday in March (March 26, 2021). Each Regional Chair will convene a selection committee and select the regional winners by the adopted scoring system.
Regional Chairs will email the name and contact information of the winner and 2nd and 3rd place finalists to the Executive Director by the last Friday in April (April 30, 2021). The Executive Director will notify the winners and represented county clerks and post the name of the winner on the www.clerkandrecorder.org website on May 1st.
The winner will email the institution remittance information to the Board Treasurer upon graduation. The Board Treasurer will remit the financial award directly to the institution for access in the student’s account.
Exclusions from Eligibility
Family members of the Clerk and Recorder are not eligible for the CCCA Scholarship Award. Family members of clerk and recorder staff members may be eligible.
Return of Scholarship Award
Scholarship Award winners must request the funds to be distributed by December 31st of the year the scholarship was awarded. If the funds are not claimed by the deadline, the second- place winner will be advanced.
Application Process
- Complete application.
- No later than MARCH 26, 2021, email or mail completed application to:
___ (Insert Clerk and Recorder address and email here) ___
Contact info may be found at http://www.clerkandrecorder.org/allcounties
- Regions will convene and select regional winners and notify the Executive Director of the CCCA no later than the last Friday in April (April 30, 2021).
- Scholarship winners will be notified and posted online at www.clerkandrecorder.org/scholarship by May 1st.
